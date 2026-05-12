WHAT TO WATCH TODAY

What To Watch Tuesday: NCIS Finales, Celebrity Jeopardy! Semifinals Begin, And More

By Claire Franken
Nick Torres and Timothy McGee in NCIS CBS

Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.

On TV this Tuesday: "NCIS" and "NCIS: Sydney" wrap for the season, and "Celebrity Jeopardy!" begins a new round of competition.

If you'd like a recommended watch-list like this delivered to your inbox each morning, you can sign up for our free What to Watch newsletter here!

Showtimes for May 12, 2026

ET

Devil May Cry

Netflix EIGHT-EPISODE BINGE

Season 2 premiere: Team Dante. Team Vergil. One way ticket to Hell.

Marty, Life Is Short

Netflix

From director Lawrence Kasdan comes the definitive Martin Short documentary, combining never-before-seen archival footage and exclusive interviews with a star-studded list of friends and collaborators.

Tyler Perry's Zatima

Paramount+ FIRST TWO EPISODES

Season 4B premiere: Zac extends a helping hand after Connie's fire; Angela begins to fall for Fatima's new bodyguard.

ET

Eurovision Song Contest

Peacock, YouTube SEMIFINAL

Moldova, Estonia, Sweden, Israel, Croatia, Germany, Greece, Belgium, Portugal, Lithuania, Georgia, San Marino, Italy, Poland, Finland, Serbia, and Montenegro battle it out for a spot in the Final.

ET

Celebrity Jeopardy!

ABC SEMIFINAL (NIGHT 1 OF 3)

In the first semifinal game of the season, Lisa Ann Walter, Katie Nolan, and Mina Kimes battle to make it one step closer to the finals.

Farmer Wants a Wife

Fox

After the farmers weed out their weakest connections, three women are chosen for romantic solo dates that give them a glimpse into life outside the competition. 

NCIS

CBS

Season 23 finale: One year after a deadly coffee shop bombing, a new explosion proves the attack wasn't the work of a lone wolf — a case that forces the team to confront legacy and loyalty.

Summer House

Bravo

Kyle and Carl's confrontation explodes in front of the camera; the crew throws an après-ski-themed party. 

ET

Bear Grylls Is Running Wild

Fox

Legendary actor Uma Thurman joins Bear on a journey across a rugged region of the Eryri Mountains in Wales, where the first team that summited Everest trained.

Chopped Castaways

Food Network

Series premiere: Hosted by Ted Allen, the eight-episode series strands 12 elite chefs on a remote island, where survival skills are just as critical as culinary talent.

The Mystery of Richard Simmons: A Diane Sawyer Special

ABC ONE-HOUR SPECIAL

The special revisits Simmons' remarkable rise to fame and examines the cultural impact that made him a household name.

NCIS: Sydney

CBS TWO EPISODES

Season 3 finale: The team is pulled back into The Collective's web when an FBI agent is found dead in Fiji; the crew faces the battle of their lives to stop The Collective and save those they hold dear.

The Punisher: One Last Kill

Disney+ STANDALONE SPECIAL

As Frank Castle (Jon Bernthal) searches for meaning beyond revenge, an unexpected force pulls him back into the fight.

U.S. Against the World: Four Years With the Men's National Soccer Team

HBO

The five-part docuseries event follows Christian Pulisic, Tyler Adams, Tim Weah, Weston McKennie, and an array of U.S. players on their personal and collective journeys toward their sport's signature global event: the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

ET

Secrets Declassified With David Duchovny

History

Season 2 finale: Examine the long-spun elaborate tales governments have employed to blanket their boldest missions, illustrating how the illusion works.

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