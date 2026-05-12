What To Watch Tuesday: NCIS Finales, Celebrity Jeopardy! Semifinals Begin, And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Tuesday: "NCIS" and "NCIS: Sydney" wrap for the season, and "Celebrity Jeopardy!" begins a new round of competition.
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Showtimes for May 12, 2026
Devil May Cry
Season 2 premiere: Team Dante. Team Vergil. One way ticket to Hell.
Marty, Life Is Short
From director Lawrence Kasdan comes the definitive Martin Short documentary, combining never-before-seen archival footage and exclusive interviews with a star-studded list of friends and collaborators.
Tyler Perry's Zatima
Season 4B premiere: Zac extends a helping hand after Connie's fire; Angela begins to fall for Fatima's new bodyguard.
Eurovision Song Contest
Moldova, Estonia, Sweden, Israel, Croatia, Germany, Greece, Belgium, Portugal, Lithuania, Georgia, San Marino, Italy, Poland, Finland, Serbia, and Montenegro battle it out for a spot in the Final.
Celebrity Jeopardy!
In the first semifinal game of the season, Lisa Ann Walter, Katie Nolan, and Mina Kimes battle to make it one step closer to the finals.
Farmer Wants a Wife
After the farmers weed out their weakest connections, three women are chosen for romantic solo dates that give them a glimpse into life outside the competition.
NCIS
Season 23 finale: One year after a deadly coffee shop bombing, a new explosion proves the attack wasn't the work of a lone wolf — a case that forces the team to confront legacy and loyalty.
Summer House
Kyle and Carl's confrontation explodes in front of the camera; the crew throws an après-ski-themed party.
Bear Grylls Is Running Wild
Legendary actor Uma Thurman joins Bear on a journey across a rugged region of the Eryri Mountains in Wales, where the first team that summited Everest trained.
Chopped Castaways
Series premiere: Hosted by Ted Allen, the eight-episode series strands 12 elite chefs on a remote island, where survival skills are just as critical as culinary talent.
The Mystery of Richard Simmons: A Diane Sawyer Special
The special revisits Simmons' remarkable rise to fame and examines the cultural impact that made him a household name.
NCIS: Sydney
Season 3 finale: The team is pulled back into The Collective's web when an FBI agent is found dead in Fiji; the crew faces the battle of their lives to stop The Collective and save those they hold dear.
The Punisher: One Last Kill
As Frank Castle (Jon Bernthal) searches for meaning beyond revenge, an unexpected force pulls him back into the fight.
U.S. Against the World: Four Years With the Men's National Soccer Team
The five-part docuseries event follows Christian Pulisic, Tyler Adams, Tim Weah, Weston McKennie, and an array of U.S. players on their personal and collective journeys toward their sport's signature global event: the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Secrets Declassified With David Duchovny
Season 2 finale: Examine the long-spun elaborate tales governments have employed to blanket their boldest missions, illustrating how the illusion works.