NCIS: Origins' Lala Crashes Out After Surviving The Crash — Plus, Gibbs Is In Crisis! Read Recap

Just because Lala is alive, doesn't mean she's free of any emotional scars left by her accident.

In Tuesday's episode of "NCIS: Origins," the NIS agent is struggling to understand what happened to her, and seeks solace at church. She visits an empty parish during off-hours in order to pray, but it's unclear if she's actually talking to God, or simply taking stock of her life's contents in the wake of the accident. She looks like she still feels like a girl on the brink of death, and she has existential questions about why she's here, who she was before, and who she will become.

While contemplating her existence in the house of God, Lala runs into the least godly man alive: gang leader Flaco Navarro. Remembering her from their prior run-in, Flaco reminds Lala that he is owed a favor for saving "that little redhead." How does Lala respond? With a knife to Flaco's throat! The woman is not entertaining this guy — well, for now.

Only moments later, curiosity gets the best of her and Lala agrees to go for a drive with Flaco and his henchman. Turns out, the criminals want Lala's help to take down Luna, the FBI-wanted murderer, using evidence planted by Flaco himself. Lala considers taking Flaco up on his deal, even jeopardizing her job and friendship with Vera over it.

Though Lala is still obviously crashing out, she ultimately decides against becoming partners in crime with Flaco. (Thank god!) She realizes she wants to be a good example for Gibbs — and she doesn't want him to think less of her, either.