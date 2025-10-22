Wicked: Get A First Look At Ariana Grande And Cynthia Erivo In NBC's Concert Special

"Wicked" fans, you're in for a wicked good time.

Ahead of the big-screen sequel "Wicked: For Good" hitting theaters, NBC will air a primetime concert special, "Wicked: One Wonderful Night," featuring performances from Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and more "Wicked" cast members. The two-hour special airs Thursday, Nov. 6 at 8/7c on NBC and will be available to stream the next day on Peacock.

To get you ready, NBC has released a series of photos from the taping of the concert special, which took place at L.A.'s Dolby Theatre in September. The special features live performances of "Wicked" songs by Grande, Erivo, Michelle Yeoh, Jeff Goldblum, Bowen Yang, Ethan Slater and Marissa Bode, all backed up by a 37-piece orchestra and dance routines reimagined by "Wicked" movie choreographer Christopher Scott.

"Wicked: One Wonderful Night" will also feature cast interviews, behind-the-scenes moments, world premiere clips from "Wicked: For Good" (which hits theaters Nov. 21) and the debut of two new original songs from the film written by original "Wicked" composer Stephen Schwartz.

Scroll down to get a first look at "Wicked: One Wonderful Night," and then tell us in the comments which songs you're most looking forward to hearing.

