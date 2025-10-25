Nobody Wants This' Justine Lupe On Morgan's 'Real Person' Crisis, Relationship With Dr. Andy And Potential Romance With Sasha

The cast of "Nobody Wants This" sat down with TVLine to unpack Season 2's biggest relationship turns. Watch the spoiler-filled interview above, then read on for Justine Lupe's reflections on Morgan's Season 2 journey — from her search to become a "real person" to where things stand with Sasha heading into a potential Season 3.

Morgan's journey in "Nobody Wants This" Season 2 begins with a gut punch: Noah's friend Lenny tells her that he's not interested in dating her because he wants to be with a "real person."

"It's the catalyst that puts her in a tailspin and leads to everything that happens this season," Justine Lupe tells TVLine — including a whirlwind romance with her (former) therapist, Dr. Andy, played by fellow "Succession" vet Arian Moayed.

Series creator Erin Foster adds that Morgan's relationship with Andy stems from her desire to be fully seen and accepted just as she is — even if she knows she still has work to do on herself.

"Instead of becoming someone she likes, she wants to find someone who just accepts all the things about her that maybe aren't healthy," the EP explains.

