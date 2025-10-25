Nobody Wants This' Justine Lupe On Morgan's 'Real Person' Crisis, Relationship With Dr. Andy And Potential Romance With Sasha
The cast of "Nobody Wants This" sat down with TVLine to unpack Season 2's biggest relationship turns. Watch the spoiler-filled interview above, then read on for Justine Lupe's reflections on Morgan's Season 2 journey — from her search to become a "real person" to where things stand with Sasha heading into a potential Season 3.
Morgan's journey in "Nobody Wants This" Season 2 begins with a gut punch: Noah's friend Lenny tells her that he's not interested in dating her because he wants to be with a "real person."
"It's the catalyst that puts her in a tailspin and leads to everything that happens this season," Justine Lupe tells TVLine — including a whirlwind romance with her (former) therapist, Dr. Andy, played by fellow "Succession" vet Arian Moayed.
Series creator Erin Foster adds that Morgan's relationship with Andy stems from her desire to be fully seen and accepted just as she is — even if she knows she still has work to do on herself.
"Instead of becoming someone she likes, she wants to find someone who just accepts all the things about her that maybe aren't healthy," the EP explains.
Where Morgan (And Sasha) Go From Here
In the finale, Morgan ends her engagement to Dr. Andy — a decision that marks a real turning point in her journey toward self-agency. "It took her mom being like, 'This is the deal, babe... You've got to have faith that you'll find the right thing,'" Lupe recalls. Even still, "It's an important moment [for Morgan]. She realizes she has agency and needs to do this the right way."
Looking ahead, both Morgan and Sasha close out the season single — or, at least, potentially single in the case of Sasha — leaving fans to wonder if this opens the door for Joanne and Noah's siblings to get together.
"There's a genuine, platonic, satisfying friendship," Lupe says. "That said, who knows where it'll evolve. Maybe it's a buddy-comedy dynamic, maybe something else."
Our conversation continues in the video above with Foster and co-showrunner Jenni Konner, who weigh in on where Morgan and Sasha's stories might lead them next.
Our conversation continues in the video above with Foster and co-showrunner Jenni Konner, who weigh in on where Morgan and Sasha's stories might lead them next.