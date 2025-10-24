Law & Order: SVU Recap: Woman Goes From Victim To Predator Over The Space Of A Commercial Break

Glad to have you back, Sgt. Rollins. "Law & Order: SVU" sure cued up a weird one for ya!

This week's episode centers on a woman named Natalie who, at first, seemed like the most special of victims: a woman in active labor who tells her doula that she can't go to the hospital because her rapist is stalking her and standing outside her window. Then it seems like the pregnant woman gets taken from her apartment while the doula is in another room, leaving the freaked-out birth attendant to call the police. "I think my client was kidnapped by her rapist," she says.

After establishing that they're good working together despite Curry's Internal Affairs past, Rollins and the captain poke around Natalie's apartment... and are shocked when Natalie herself walks in, then promptly keels over. She's taken to the hospital where — another shocker — she's instantly discharged. Though Natalie seems very disoriented and is unable to tell Benson what happened, the nurse attending to her chucks HIPAA right out the window when she says, "That woman was never pregnant."