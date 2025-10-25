Boston Blue Bosses Confirm Baez Will Return 'Multiple Times' In Season 1, Following Danny's Life-Changing Decision In Episode 2

By the end of Friday's "Boston Blue," Danny has found a new purpose — and a new place to call home.

In Episode 2 of the "Blue Bloods" spinoff, the longtime NYPD detective makes an unsurprising but heartfelt choice: After talking it over (off-screen) with his fellow Reagans, he's decided to stay in Boston to be closer to his rookie-cop son.

"What about the family, New York, Maria...?" Sean asks.

"Maria and I will figure it out," Danny says. "And the family understands."

But will Danny and Baez really be able to "figure it out"? And what are the chances Danny and Sean actually make it back to New York on Sundays for family dinner?

Below, "Boston Blue" co-creators Brandon Sonnier and Brandon Margolis discuss Danny's decision to stay in Beantown, how it affects his relationship with Baez — who will return "multiple times" in Season 1 — and the possibility of more Reagan family reunions down the line.