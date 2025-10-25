Boston Blue Bosses Confirm Baez Will Return 'Multiple Times' In Season 1, Following Danny's Life-Changing Decision In Episode 2
By the end of Friday's "Boston Blue," Danny has found a new purpose — and a new place to call home.
In Episode 2 of the "Blue Bloods" spinoff, the longtime NYPD detective makes an unsurprising but heartfelt choice: After talking it over (off-screen) with his fellow Reagans, he's decided to stay in Boston to be closer to his rookie-cop son.
"What about the family, New York, Maria...?" Sean asks.
"Maria and I will figure it out," Danny says. "And the family understands."
But will Danny and Baez really be able to "figure it out"? And what are the chances Danny and Sean actually make it back to New York on Sundays for family dinner?
Below, "Boston Blue" co-creators Brandon Sonnier and Brandon Margolis discuss Danny's decision to stay in Beantown, how it affects his relationship with Baez — who will return "multiple times" in Season 1 — and the possibility of more Reagan family reunions down the line.
Danny's Decision to Stay in Boston
TVLINE | Danny decides to stay in Boston at the end of Episode 2 to be closer to Sean. It seems like a relatively easy decision for him onscreen, but we know off-screen he talked it through with several family members who gave their blessing. Was it actually a tougher call than he lets on?
BRANDON SONNIER | It certainly was. As a lifelong New Yorker, someone who spends every Sunday with his family around the same table, it's a difficult decision — and one that plays through the rest of the season. Yes, he's made the decision and he's there; we don't get the feeling he's leaving anytime soon because of his declaration of being there for Sean, being another Reagan on the police force for Sean. But that doesn't mean it's easy. It doesn't mean he doesn't have regrets or things he feels like he's missing back in New York. That's part of the character and part of his arc through the season.
Maria Baez's Future With Danny — and When She'll Return
TVLINE | Among Sean's first questions for his father is, "What about Maria?" Danny says they'll figure it out — but a three-hour car ride each way isn't nothing. I can't imagine you'd move Danny and Baez into a relationship in the pilot if there weren't plans to continue it in some form. How will the show tackle that long-distance wrinkle in upcoming episodes?
BRANDON MARGOLIS | Tune into Episode 3. Baez will return — multiple times in the first season — and it's a story we're going to tell. The struggle of moving to a new place and what you leave behind is front and center, and that includes the relationship with Baez, which continues for multiple episodes this season.
TVLINE | Are you confirming that Marisa Ramirez returns as Baez in Episode 3?
SONNIER | [Laughs] I'm not sure we're allowed to say that.
MARGOLIS | I'd stick around till the end.
Will We See the Reagans Again?
TVLINE | Danny and Sean mention that Boston-to-New-York drive as if it's an easy trip — maybe for Sunday dinners — but anyone who's done it knows traffic can be brutal. Do you imagine we'll actually see them back at the Reagan family table this season, or will that connection just be discussed onscreen?
MARGOLIS | We're open to having as many Reagans as we can find come to this table — and vice versa. We're blessed that the "Blue Bloods" universe has so many rich characters to draw from, so there are a lot of opportunities. That's about all I'm allowed to say.
What say you, TVLine readers? Are you relieved to learn that Marisa Ramirez will recur in "Boston Blue" Season 1 opposite Donny Wahlberg — and that the relationship between Baez and Danny will continue? And how soon do you think we might see some of Danny and Sean's fellow Reagans again — either at Friday Shabbat in Boston or Sunday dinner in New York? Leave a comment and let us know.