Pennywise the Clown is coming back to terrorize a whole new generation of kids and adults, alike, only... well, he doesn't show face in Sunday's series premiere. But buck up, kiddos! That doesn't mean HBO's new prequel "IT: Welcome to Derry" isn't chock-full of terror and jump scares that'll disrupt your sleep and make your skin crawl.

When the highly anticipated series kicks off, it's 1962, a full 27 years before the events of the first IT movie and the novel. A young boy named Matty Clements is kicked out of a Derry, Maine movie theater, and from the bruises on his face, we can tell he has a rough home life. During his attempt to run away from his at home horrors, he's eventually picked up by a nice looking family who agree to drop him off in Portland. But it doesn't take long for Matty to deduce that something is very wrong here, as the family seemingly goes bats—t crazy right in front of his eyes. And even though their car left Derry, someway, somehow they get turned around and re-enter the mysterious little town despite Matty's screams of horror. The pregnant mom then goes into labor right in the passenger seat, only it's no human baby. It's a terrifying winged creature that flies around the vehicle, smashing glass while mom tries to pull the umbilical cord to control it. A creepy opening that only gets creepier as the hour unfolds.

Elsewhere, Major Leroy Hanlon (Mike's grandfather!) and Captain Pauly Russo, two men in the Air Force, arrive in Derry at their new station. Major Hanlon seems respected in his field thanks to his accomplishments in the Korean War that, at the time, left him considerably injured. (He's got a serious facial scar to prove it.) He's there to test the country's new B-52 jet so he can fly it straight into the heart of the enemy and finish what he started. But once he meets the rest of his squadron, one of his subordinates is blatantly racist against him. (Leroy is Black; for what it's worth, it's comforting to see that their superior, General Shaw, is ready to squash this BS from the jump.) But in the middle of the night, three masked men break into Hanlon's quarters. They beat him with a lead pipe, demanding to know the details and specs of the B-52. Hanlon, like the absolute badass he is, tells them it's classified, and even at gun point, he refuses to utter a peep. His buddy Pauly hears the commotion and helps Hanlon scare them away.