Another season of "Ghosts," another frightfully funny Halloween episode — only this time, the ghost of a mummy comes back from the dead to raise all sorts of Halloween havoc.

We begin in Egypt in 1890, as a body is boxed up and shipped out to none other than Woodstone Mansion. As the box is wheeled out, a deadly curse is placed on whomever is responsible! (Ominous from the jump — I like it.)

Bela's in town and she's planning Woodstone's first-ever Halloween haunted house. In order to make the house a little creepier, Jay suggests bringing up some "crap" from the basement in order to liven up the place. (Insensitive to call Hetty's family heirlooms "crap"? Maybe. But her husband did try to drag him to hell, so there's that.)

In the basement, Sam and Jay find a sarcophagus that Hetty says her family bought off a dealer in the early 1890s. Now, fans of "The Evil Dead" (the classic Bruce Campbell/Sam Raimi horror film that is chock-full of dead things) know this all too well. If you find something labeled "The Book of the Dead," DO NOT READ ITS CONTENTS OUT LOUD! But that's exactly what Sam and Jay do, unleashing Amenhotep, the ghost of the mummy trapped inside the tomb.