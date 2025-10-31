Ghosts Recap: An Egyptian Mummy Wreaks Halloween Havoc At Woodstone — But Who's To Blame?
Another season of "Ghosts," another frightfully funny Halloween episode — only this time, the ghost of a mummy comes back from the dead to raise all sorts of Halloween havoc.
We begin in Egypt in 1890, as a body is boxed up and shipped out to none other than Woodstone Mansion. As the box is wheeled out, a deadly curse is placed on whomever is responsible! (Ominous from the jump — I like it.)
Bela's in town and she's planning Woodstone's first-ever Halloween haunted house. In order to make the house a little creepier, Jay suggests bringing up some "crap" from the basement in order to liven up the place. (Insensitive to call Hetty's family heirlooms "crap"? Maybe. But her husband did try to drag him to hell, so there's that.)
In the basement, Sam and Jay find a sarcophagus that Hetty says her family bought off a dealer in the early 1890s. Now, fans of "The Evil Dead" (the classic Bruce Campbell/Sam Raimi horror film that is chock-full of dead things) know this all too well. If you find something labeled "The Book of the Dead," DO NOT READ ITS CONTENTS OUT LOUD! But that's exactly what Sam and Jay do, unleashing Amenhotep, the ghost of the mummy trapped inside the tomb.
The Mummy Returns!
Amenhotep tells the gang that a priest screwed up his mummification rituals, which confined his spirit to his corpse. He was then stolen from his Egyptian tomb and sold to the Woodstones, who paraded his body around and even ate his toe. (Hetty, no!) He says if he ever encounters a Woodstone, he will take swift and violent revenge! Sam and Jay lie, saying there aren't any Woodstones left. Hetty then pretends to be someone named Marge and takes on an accent straight out of "Fargo" — another classic! So the goal: Hide the fact that Sam is a descendent of mummy thieves.
To make matters worse, Amenhotep says he was buried with his wife, entombed together, but the Woodstones were too poor to buy the both of them. Stolen and ripped from his love? Harsh. Shortly after, Amenhotep sees a painting of Hetty on the wall and puts two and two together, so a dead mummy does what a dead mummy is inclined to do: He gets cursing, reanimating his mummified curse and sending it to kill our dear livings.
With the mummy chasing them around the house and into "the crapper" (as Nancy so chicly describes it), Sam comes up with a plan. Hetty apologizes to Amenhotep, with Sam promising to reunite him with his wife. Using the powers of the internet, they find that his lady's remains are at an Egyptian museum, so they agree to send Amenhotep back home. The gesture is enough to make Amenhotep stand down. We don't see what actually happens in Egypt, but according to Pete, it was the sweetest of reunions. He even had some tingles — awww!
What did you think of "Halloween 5: The Mummy"? And did the Nigel/Isaac B-story make you feel some feelings? Light up the comments with your thoughts!