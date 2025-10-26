Quotes Of The Week: Chicago Fire, Nobody Wants This, Tracker, Gen V And More

Sunday is here once again, so you know what the means: another edition of Quotes of the Week.

In the column below — which rounds up the best sound bites of the past seven days — you'll find nearly a dozen shows represented, including "Chicago Fire," "Nobody Wants This," "NCIS: Origins," "Abbott Elementary," "Watson," "The Amazing Race" and "Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage."

Also featured in this week's roundup: "Gen V" pays subtle tribute to the late Chance Perdomo, "Brilliant Minds" tests a New Yorker's love of pizza and "Abbott Elementary" faces the darkest depths of the DMV. Plus, we've got quotable moments from "Law & Order," "The Morning Show," and double doses of "Tracker," "Only Murders in the Building" and "Loot."

Scroll through the list below to see all of our picks for the week, then hit the comments and tell us if we missed any of your faves! (With contributions from Nick Caruso, Dave Nemetz, Kimberly Roots, Ryan Schwartz and Andy Swift)