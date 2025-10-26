Quotes Of The Week: Chicago Fire, Nobody Wants This, Tracker, Gen V And More
Sunday is here once again, so you know what the means: another edition of Quotes of the Week.
In the column below — which rounds up the best sound bites of the past seven days — you'll find nearly a dozen shows represented, including "Chicago Fire," "Nobody Wants This," "NCIS: Origins," "Abbott Elementary," "Watson," "The Amazing Race" and "Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage."
Also featured in this week's roundup: "Gen V" pays subtle tribute to the late Chance Perdomo, "Brilliant Minds" tests a New Yorker's love of pizza and "Abbott Elementary" faces the darkest depths of the DMV. Plus, we've got quotable moments from "Law & Order," "The Morning Show," and double doses of "Tracker," "Only Murders in the Building" and "Loot."
Scroll through the list below to see all of our picks for the week, then hit the comments and tell us if we missed any of your faves! (With contributions from Nick Caruso, Dave Nemetz, Kimberly Roots, Ryan Schwartz and Andy Swift)
GEN V
"That was for Andre. Thanks for the level-up, a-hole."
The only thing more satisfying than watching Marie (Jaz Sinclair) finally kill Godolkin was the added Andre tribute she included in her victory speech
TRACKER
"You wanna rock, paper, scissors for this one?"
Leave it to Russell (Jensen Ackles) to turn a bar brawl into a brotherly bonding activity
TRACKER (Bonus Quote!)
"Can you get an ice pack for my brother's face? Can't have him looking any uglier."
Colter (Justin Hartley) just can't help himself — even after Russell helps him win a fight
CHICAGO FIRE
"Do you see what these hours are doing to my face? Look at these Louis Vuittons under my eyes."
Novak is exhausted, but at least the bags under her eyes are designer!
ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING
"This looks like the world's saddest Planet Hollywood."
Mabel (Selena Gomez) takes stock of Oliver's "carry-ons" ahead of his flight to New Zealand
ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING (Bonus Quote!)
"I'm sorry, but kick-off is at 7 pm."
"See! You don't even know baseball. For example, kick-off is a Rockettes term."
Oliver (Martin Short) proves just as clueless as Charles (Steve Martin) when it comes to baseball
NCIS: ORIGINS
"Whoa! Lala's sister get a new pimped out ride?"
"What's the matter? Ya'll never seen a woman hop out of an Impala before? Come on! Let's get this body loaded up, let's go!"
Franks can't be bothered by Lala's arrival in a local gangster's car
ABBOTT ELEMENTARY
"My mind is fractured! My soul is broken! Darkness reigns supreme!"
"Welcome to the DMV."
Melissa (Lisa Ann Walter) gets a lesson in pain from DMV employee Tammy (Maria Russell)
LOOT
"Something about this English air makes me really want to do coke."
"Three Coca-Colas, coming right up!"
Ainsley (Stephanie Styles) grossly misunderstands Nicholas' (Joel Kim Booster) love of party favors
LOOT (Bonus Quote!)
"This is just our world now! We live in a post-truth society. For god's sake, some people still think we landed on the moon!"
After a deepfake of Molly (Maya Rudolph) is released by her billionaire enemies, Howard (Ron Funches) reveals his questionable knowledge of American history
THE AMAZING RACE
"You know, I never really saw myself as someone skinning a fish, especially in Dubrovnik. Like, I'm supposed to be in a string bikini on a yacht. You know, I'm just saying!"
After seeing what a monkfish actually looks like, we don't blame Big Brother winner Taylor Hale for preferring the lap of luxury over fishery
NOBODY WANTS THIS (Episode 3)
"She is f—king nuts if she thinks she's in charge of me having a whole a– baby. What is this, 'The Handmaid's Tale'? I never saw past Season 1, but I don't think it gets any better for the gals."
Praise be a woman like Esther (Jackie Tohn) who stands up to her mother-in-law
GEORGIE & MANDY'S FIRST MARRIAGE
"Hey, don't be jealous. If you ever date a girl and she's on TV, you can put her picture up, too."
"For your information, I did date a girl who was on 'Maury' once. I was not the father."
We still don't know much about Ruben (Jessie Prez), but at least now we know he doesn't have a kid
THE MORNING SHOW
"Somebody is f—king with me. Or I'm being gaslit or whatever you want to call it. And Alex, it is driving me f—king crazy."
"Yeah. Welcome to life as a woman."
"Well, I figured there'd be more orgasms."
"Ah, yes. Welcome to life as a woman."
Cory (Billy Crudup) complains to Alex (Jennifer Aniston), who has very little sympathy for his plight
BRILLIANT MINDS
"What is your favorite food?"
"I'm a New Yorker."
"OK, name as many pizza places as you can in 10 seconds."
"Let's go, Dr. Wolf. Louie & Ernie's, Emilio's, Joe's, Lucali, Di Fara, Mama's Too. Shoot, maybe my brain really is banged up: No one puts Mama's last."
Dr. Wolf (Zachary Quinto)'s conversation with recovering traumatic-brain-injury patient Benny (Joshua De Jesus) is making us hungry (And, for the record, no one should ever put Mama's Too last)
WATSON
"Well, there was an expedition to Siberia, there's a baby woolly mammoth, and people say the word 'zombie' way too much, by the way. But it all starts with a psychiatrist..."
Watson's (Morris Chestnut) answer to the question "How was your day?" wins
LAW & ORDER
"Our witness has on this vintage jacket from 2009, the last time we won the series."
"Who's 'we'? I'm a Mets girl."
"And here I thought we were getting to be friends."
Ah well, Det. Riley (Reid Scott) and Lt. Brady (Maura Tierney) can always hope for a subway series!