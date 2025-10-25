Fire Country's New Chief Puts Pressure On Station 42 — Will Bode's Recovery Suffer? Read Recap

Amid all the changes from Richards, Bode is fighting for more than his job — he's fighting for his life.

We learn that the bag of pills is following Bode around wherever he goes, and he's still thinking about using again. At the top of the episode, he goes on a jog, but stops along the path as his mind races with memories of recent events: lying to Audrey that he flushed the pills, standing outside as the Zabel Ridge fire takes his father's life and Jake's comments at the funeral about stepping into Vince's role. It all makes him reach into his backpack where the pills are stashed, and he contemplates taking one. He only stops his downward spiral when Brett comes up behind him, offering to hike back to 42 together.

Things only get worse when, after the tense fire rescue, Brett explicitly blames Bode for his father's death, saying his failure to follow the rules is deadly. Reeling from anger and grief, Bode turns to Sharon for support, but she says she agrees with the new battalion chief. She, too, is disappointed with how the team responded that day, and believes they made bad calls. She is on Brett's side now, for the sake of 42's safety.

All of this is enough to push Bode over the edge, and he goes into the locker room to take one of those pills. Once he swallows it, he rushes to the bathroom to try to undo what's he's just done. He makes himself vomit, and the pill comes back up. He washes it down the drain, but the rest of the bag is still in his possession.



Will Brett's new style of leadership cause Bode to crumble under the pressure? Hit the comments with your thoughts!