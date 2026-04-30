What To Watch Thursday: Man On Fire Premiere, Elsbeth On The Move, And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Thursday: Yahya Abdul-Mateen ll is a "Man On Fire," "Elsbeth" airs at a new time, and "Young Sheldon" and "Station 19" vets visit "Georgie & Mandy" and "Grey's Anatomy," respectively.
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Showtimes for April 30, 2026
Man on Fire
Series premiere: Yahya Abdul-Mateen ll plays John Creasy, once a high-functioning and skilled special forces mercenary who is now plagued with intense PTSD.
Vanderpump Villa
Six months after a British summer of hookups, drama, and scandal, Stassi Schroeder sits down with the Villa staff to confront broken friendships, shattered relationships, and lingering fallout.
NBA Playoffs
First round coverage continues with New York Knicks vs. Atlanta Hawks (7 p.m. on ESPN), Boston Celtics vs. Philadelphia 76ers (8 p.m. on NBC Sports Network/Peacock), and Denver Nuggets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (9:30 p.m. on ESPN).
9-1-1
Buck is faced with his past after an electrical emergency call; Maddie learns to navigate her working relationships now that she has become a supervisor.
Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage
Georgie and Fagenbacher go head-to-head when Fagenbacher tries to sabotage Georgie's attempt to honor his dad; Lance Barber guest-stars.
Law & Order
A woman from a famous family is found dead on her birthday; Price and Maroun have an uphill battle in court when the defense presents two viable suspects in the crime.
Next Level Chef
The chefs cook for a star-spangled cocktail party in celebration of America's 250th, where they craft a show-stopping cocktail and appetizer.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
Tension between Boz and Amanda boils over; Dorit accuses Sutton of doing "deep dives" on everyone.
Scrabble
Contestants hunt for the best bonus squares to take out their opponents and bring home $10,000.
Ghosts
When new pressures threaten Sam and Jay's control over Woodstone, they're forced to navigate unexpected challenges; a long-absent ghost returns, reopening emotional connections that complicate new relationships.
9-1-1: Nashville
Elena and Roxie go on an awkward date; Dixie drops a diss track about Blythe, sparking tension that leads to a huge fight between Blythe and Don.
Elsbeth
After a billionaire's son dies in a motorcycle crash, Elsbeth investigates a wealth therapist (Constance Wu) whose knowledge of her patients' secrets led to murder.
Hacks
Ava finds inspiration at a 50th anniversary event for "Who’s Making Dinner?"; Deborah is reminded of painful memories.
Half Man
Niall is struggling at university when he invites Ruben to join him and his flatmates for freshers week; what begins with excitement ends in devastating consequences.
Ladies of London
Season 4 finale: Months of planning lead to a polished etiquette event, but just moments before Myka takes the stage, Mark's hurt feelings over falling out with Margot resurface.
Law & Order: SVU
An unconscious teen abandoned outside a hospital sends the SVU on a search for the people who left her there; Benson faces consequences when she protects a victim's secret under the pressure of cross-examination.
Trivial Pursuit
A Taylor Swift superfan tries to fill the blank space in the six categories in hopes of winning $20,000.
Grey's Anatomy
Station 19 firefighter Maya Bishop (Danielle Savre) lands in the ER for severe burn treatment; a Fox Foundation innovation competition reunites Meredith and Bailey.
The Hunting Party
The team races to find Nancy Albright, a drug addict searching for a new type of high; back at the Command Center, the team is comes to terms with new revelations about once-trusted individuals.