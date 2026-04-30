What To Watch Thursday: Man On Fire Premiere, Elsbeth On The Move, And More

Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.

On TV this Thursday: Yahya Abdul-Mateen ll is a "Man On Fire," "Elsbeth" airs at a new time, and "Young Sheldon" and "Station 19" vets visit "Georgie & Mandy" and "Grey's Anatomy," respectively.

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