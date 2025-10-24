Jeremy Renner And Edie Falco Tee Up Mayor Of Kingstown Season 4 Power Struggles And The 'Life Or Death' Reasons Behind Them

Since "Mayor of Kingstown" Season 1, Mike McLusky has bent the Kingstown penal system to his will for reasons politically and personally expedient. In the Paramount+ drama's upcoming Season 4, however? This time, it's personal.

Mike's younger brother, Kyle, is an inmate at Anchor Bay prison this season, following his conviction for killing Robert in the Season 3 finale. As a cop, Kyle is in a special type of danger once he enters the gates and puts on the inmate scrubs, and no one knows that better than his big brother.

So the moves Mike makes this season, series star and executive producer Jeremy Renner says, are "not about having the power. It's about his brother being — as a cop, being in prison already is a giant problem. So to have any headwind whatsoever to not be able to help him, the helplessness, I think, is much more of the [impetus]."

Given the danger in which Kyle immediately finds himself when his sentence begins, all other factors — and there are many; it's not like the power vacuum left by the Russians hasn't thrown the whole town into chaos — pale in comparison, Renner adds. "It's not even about ego-bruising. It's like, this is a life-and-death sort of situation," he says. "He's quite desperate to be able to protect him."