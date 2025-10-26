Mayor Of Kingstown Season 4 Premiere Recap: Mike Meets His Match In Anchor Bay's Imposing New Warden — Plus, Grade It!

Now it's time for us to meet Nina Hobbs (Edie Falco, "Nurse Jackie"), Anchor Bay's new warden. She's previously run five prisons — both state and federal — and she's very aware of how jacked-up things are at her new place of business. "I fix flawed institutions," she tells her corrections officers; Carney wastes no time and starts sucking up to her immediately, but it seems like she's wise to him. And she makes sure that everyone knows it's a new day at Anchor Bay: "Kareem may have been a good man, but he had no place as a warden," she says. "And I will not bide any lingering loyalty."

Later, Carney shows a new CO named Cindy Stephens (Laura Benanti, "Younger") around the Administrative Segregation, or "ad seg" aka solitary confinement section of the prison. Carney calls the men housed here the lowest of the low — except for the new guy who's coming in that day. (Obv, he means Kyle.) He explains that the newbie is a cop who's there "for being a stand-up guy," and she should protect him with her life.

Elsewhere, Mike is doing his part to make sure things go his way (really, Kyle's way) behind bars. Bunny assures him that Raph will keep tabs on Kyle. And then Mike warns Bunny that whoever hit the Russians will come after him, but Bunny is unbothered: He coolly says he's making moves to keep the streets quiet.

Mike looks unimpressed. "How long's that gonna last?" he wonders.

Meanwhile, an upset Tracy begs Kyle to tell the truth about why he shot Robert. But he gently say no, reminding her that he'll do his time, then they'll leave and "start over." (Side note: I've never known a TV character who says that and then goes on to thrive, my man.)