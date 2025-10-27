John Dickerson To Exit CBS Evening News — Read His Farewell Statement

John Dickerson, the co-anchor of "CBS Evening News," has announced that he will leave the network at the end of the year, marking the first high-profile exit since Bari Weiss was hired as CBS News' editor-in-chief.

"Local news: At the end of this year, I will leave CBS, 16 years after I sat in as 'Face the Nation' anchor for the first time," Dickerson wrote on Instagram Monday. "I am extremely grateful for all that CBS gave me — the work, the audience's attention and the honor of being a part of the network's history — and I am grateful for my dear colleagues who've made me a better journalist and a better human. I will miss you."

In a statement obtained by The Hollywood Reporter, CBS News president Tom Cibrowski called Dickerson the "very best of journalism."

"[Dickerson] will co-anchor the 'CBS Evening News' until the holidays, when he will say farewell," the statement continued. "Until then, we'll have plenty of time to thank him for his work here and honor his contributions to our success."

Dickerson joined CBS in 2009 moderating "Face the Nation." He later became CBS News' political director, a "60 Minutes" contributor, and a "CBS Mornings" co-anchor. He currently anchors the evening newscast alongside Maurice Dubois; the two were paired up earlier this year in an effort to reboot the program.

Over the course of his career, Dickerson has interviewed President Trump more than 20 times, and moderated two presidential debates during the 2016 campaign. Earlier this year, the anchor criticized the network after Paramount settled with Trump over a "60 Minutes" interview with Vice President Kamala Harris.

A replacement for Dickerson has not been announced.