A Frequent Quentin Tarantino Collaborator Almost Got A Leading Law & Order Role
The late Michael Madsen is mostly remembered for his roles in the films of Quentin Tarantino, including "Reservoir Dogs," "Kill Bill," "The Hateful Eight," and "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood." His work with the hit filmmaker saw him exclusively play tough guys and villains, but did you know that he almost played a cop in Dick Wolf's long-running "Law & Order" series? True story.
According to Richard D. Lindheim and Richard A. Blum's book "Inside Television Producing" (via Mental Floss), Madsen was in the running to play Detective Mike Logan — the role that ultimately went to "Sex and the City" star Chris Noth. However, the show's creators felt that the Tarantino alum wasn't a good fit for the procedural, as he lacked on-screen chemistry with George Dzundza, the actor who played Sergeant Max Greevey, in the show's early seasons. The producers felt that Madsen was good-looking and a big-screen presence, but unfortunately, he didn't fit the bill for "Law & Order."
Noth reprised the role of Detective Logan in the spin-offs "Law & Order: Exiled" and "Law & Order: Criminal Intent" before moving on to other hit series. Madsen, meanwhile, had quite a successful career in his own right, on screens big and small.
Michael Madsen starred in some notable TV roles
Michael Madsen's career spanned 43 years, and at the time of this writing, he has more projects in the works that will be released posthumously. Outside of working with Quentin Tarantino, he's arguably most synonymous with "Donnie Brasco," "Thelma and Louise," "Die Another Day," and "Sin City," but fans of small-screen entertainment might associate him with some legendary shows and forgotten gems.
Back in the early stages of his career, Madsen appeared on "Miami Vice," "Quantum Leap," and "Our Family Honor." During the late '90s, he landed a starring role on "Vengeance Unlimited," a one-season wonder crime drama that was co-created by "NCIS" alum John McNamara. That said, some folks will undoubtedly associate him with portraying Jack Ricker, an old pal of Jack Bauer (Kiefer Sutherland), on "24" season 8.
If Madsen got the gig on "Law & Order," he might never have been able to commit to "Reservoir Dogs" and "Thelma & Louise" — two of his most iconic movies, which just so happened to be released one year after Dick Wolf's long-running procedural debuted on NBC. Still, it would have been interesting to see him play Detective Mike Logan all the same.