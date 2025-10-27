A Frequent Quentin Tarantino Collaborator Almost Got A Leading Law & Order Role

The late Michael Madsen is mostly remembered for his roles in the films of Quentin Tarantino, including "Reservoir Dogs," "Kill Bill," "The Hateful Eight," and "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood." His work with the hit filmmaker saw him exclusively play tough guys and villains, but did you know that he almost played a cop in Dick Wolf's long-running "Law & Order" series? True story.

According to Richard D. Lindheim and Richard A. Blum's book "Inside Television Producing" (via Mental Floss), Madsen was in the running to play Detective Mike Logan — the role that ultimately went to "Sex and the City" star Chris Noth. However, the show's creators felt that the Tarantino alum wasn't a good fit for the procedural, as he lacked on-screen chemistry with George Dzundza, the actor who played Sergeant Max Greevey, in the show's early seasons. The producers felt that Madsen was good-looking and a big-screen presence, but unfortunately, he didn't fit the bill for "Law & Order."

Noth reprised the role of Detective Logan in the spin-offs "Law & Order: Exiled" and "Law & Order: Criminal Intent" before moving on to other hit series. Madsen, meanwhile, had quite a successful career in his own right, on screens big and small.