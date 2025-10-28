FBI's Juliana Aidén Martinez Breaks Down New Agent Eva Ramos' Drive And Expertise: 'Her Mind Is Definitely A Weapon'

So how's she going to mesh with Scola, who's still grieving his dearly departed last partner, Dani Rhodes?

"I feel like they're two positive ions moving through space," says Martinez. "They're both sharp and clever, and there is a bemused, intellectual way of seeing the world that I think will resonate with Scola. Her mind is definitely a weapon for her. But I'll also say she's excited to keep someone on their toes. It's going to be an interesting dynamic."

Whether these two agents will play nice or hit roadblocks along the way remains to be seen, but the actress hints that the partnership between them will "be like all relationships."

"It's going to mutate and it's going to change. There's going to be moments of tension, and then moments of connection and understanding, as any partnership would have," she says. "I'm really excited for them to get to know each other and go through that journey of a partnership."

That journey begins in Episode 3, with Ramos and Scola in hot pursuit of a murder suspect who is later picked up by a man Scola recognizes from the DEA. But Ramos wastes zero time getting her feet wet chasing down bad guys, leaping over shipping containers and flying under railings. Martinez says Ramos' ability to hit the ground running (literally) comes from her rugged past experience.

"It's such a dangerous, consistently changing type of atmosphere, that type of field work, and there's a tenacity and grit to her that I really like," she says.

However, she also wanted her character to be someone that's "classy and sophisticated."

"There's a few episodes I'm excited [for] and just what she gets to wear, her femininity, which is fantastic, but also this tenacity in her field work. She goes straight in and it's a lot of fun."