Disney Plus Is Dropping Doctor Who — What It Means For The Series' Future

That's a wrap on "Doctor Who" and its Disney vacation.

The long-running sci-fi series is parting ways with Disney+, TVLine has confirmed.

The streamer became the show's exclusive United States home for new episodes starting in November 2023, around the time of the series' 60th anniversary. The Disney+ run also coincided with Ncuti Gatwa's run as the titular Time Lord.

The Season 2 finale, "The Reality War," marked the end of Gatwa's time on "Doctor Who." "This journey has been one that I will never forget," he said in a statement at the time, "and a role that will be part of me forever."

Seemingly taking Gatwa's place as the TARDIS took flight at episode's end was a face very familiar to Whovians. When a regeneration that the Doctor had fought off in previous scenes could be denied no more, he was given a new form — that of franchise vet Billie Piper.

"It's no secret how much I love this show," Piper said, having played companion Rose Tyler in the mid-aughts (alongside Christopher Eccleston and then David Tennant), "and I have always said I would love to return to the Whoniverse as I have some of my best memories there, so to be given the opportunity to step back on that TARDIS one more time was just something I couldn't refuse."

"Doctor Who" will continue on BBC, TVLine has confirmed, returning with a 2026 Christmas special written by showrunner Russell T Davies. The two seasons and specials that ran on Disney+ will remain available on the streamer.

"We'd like to thank Disney+ for being terrific global partners and collaborators over the past two seasons, and for the upcoming 'The War Between the Land and the Sea,' Lindsay Salt, director of drama, BBC, said via statement."The BBC remains fully committed to 'Doctor Who', which continues to be one of our most loved dramas, and we are delighted that Russell T Davies has agreed to write us another spectacular Christmas special for 2026. We can assure fans, the Doctor is not going anywhere, and we will be announcing plans for the next series in due course which will ensure the TARDIS remains at the heart of the BBC." —Matt Webb Mitovich contributed to this report

