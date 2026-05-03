What To Watch Sunday: Canceled Watson Ends, Marshals Confront Ghosts Of The Past, And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Sunday: "Marshals" tracks down escaped prisoners, "FROM" continues its quest for answers, and "Watson" comes to a premature end.
If you'd like a recommended watch-list like this delivered to your inbox each morning, you can sign up for our free What to Watch newsletter here!
Showtimes for May 3, 2026
Call the Midwife
A new cohort of junior doctors join the midwives, including Timothy, who observes the contrast between clinical medicine and compassionate care at Nonnatus House.
Family Guy
Stewie becomes engaged to Rupert, but Brian is upset when he is not chosen as the best man.
Marshals
After a prison bus crash, two marshals face ghosts from the past when the team splits up to hunt down the escapees and triage the injured.
When Hope Calls
Fletcher and Nora go on a first date; Sam's new lifestyle gives Maggie pause; Wyatt and Tess grow wary when a buyer comes to town.
Bob's Burgers
The kids return to Carniapolis to help an ex-carnie restart what they think is an innocent prank-war; Teddy sees his therapist at Bob's.
American Dad!
After experiencing a euphoric high from a scary story, Klaus and Hayley band together to search for their next fix.
The Audacity
Anushka holds Duncan's feet to the fire as an atomic reaction sweeps through Las Altas.
Euphoria
A synopsis for Episode 4 wasn't available at press time.
Eva Longoria: Searching for France
Docuseries finale: Longoria explores the area of Brittany's fresh seafood.
FROM
Boyd tries to save Acosta from herself as Julie digs deeper into her newfound abilities; Tabitha embarks on a desperate gamble; Victor joins Ethan in a quest for answers.
Saturday Night Live UK
Aimee Lou Wood hosts; Meek performs.
Tracker
Reenie hires Colter to locate the star witness of her and Maxine's lawsuit against a corrupt real estate developer on the eve of the trial.
The Way Home
Kat and Elliot plan a romantic getaway, while Alice tries to gather more clues; Del and Sam get a surprise visit from Elliot's father, Vic.
The Count of Monte Cristo
Edmond locates Villefort's illegitimate child, who has grown up to be a thief; Danglars discovers Fernand's treacherous deeds in Algeria and reveals all to the press.
Watson
Series finale: A seemingly random murder outside of UHOP sets the stage for the arrival of someone from Watson and Sherlock Holmes’ past.
Rooster
Greg empowers the hockey team before a key game; Katie focuses on getting tenure, which reveals the extent of her parents’ involvement in her life.
The Comeback
Valerie tries to repair the damage caused by negative AI press, and save Mark's reality show job by making an appearance on "Finance Dudes."