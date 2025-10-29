The Good Place's Overlooked Spin-Off Series Is A Must-Watch For Fans

It's been some time since Michael Schur's existential sitcom "The Good Place," one of the best comedies of its era, came to an end on NBC. The series starred Kristen Bell as Eleanor Shellstrop, a truly bad person who meets an early demise and finds herself suddenly whisked away to the idyllic Good Place — or so it seems. Believing she was brought here by accident, she leads a trio of other morally compromised individuals to try and become more ethical people who can actually earn their place in the benevolent afterlife.

For fans who are still heartbroken that the show ended without getting a single Emmy win, there is an overlooked spin-off series that they can dive right into to get a fresh taste of the show's unique blend of goofy humor and existential philosophizing. Because in the aftermath of the show's third season, in which reformed Bad Place architect Michael (Ted Danson) successfully argues that Eleanor and her friends have been reformed, Judge Gen (Maya Rudolph) proposes an experiment in which Michael and Eleanor will have to repeat their successful redemption on four new Bad Place residents.

In the lead-up to the fourth and last season of "The Good Place," NBC released a web miniseries called "The Selection" that follows Bad Place demon boss Shawn (Marc Evan Jackson) and a boardroom full of underlings figuring out who the four most evil people they can choose to ruin Michael's experiment. Even the most devoted "Good Place" fans might have missed "The Selection" because it was only released on NBC's YouTube channel and the NBC app, but the series is well worth diving into for one last bite-sized taste of the Bad Place.