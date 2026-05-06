WHAT TO WATCH TODAY

What To Watch Wednesday: The Other Bennet Sister Begins, Citadel Returns, And More

By Claire Franken
Mr. Ryder and Mary in The Other Bennet Sister BritBox

Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.

On TV this Wednesday: "The Other Bennet Sister" gives a forgotten sibling her flowers, "Citadel" embarks on a new mission, and a "Survivor" immunity challenge shocks.

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Showtimes for May 6, 2026

ET

The Boys

Prime Video

A synopsis was not made available by press time. 

Citadel

Prime Video SEVEN-EPISODE BINGE

Season 2 premiere: When a new threat emerges, Mason, Nadia, and Bernard must recruit a team of new operatives and launch a globe-spanning mission to stop a conspiracy that could reshape humanity.

Countdown: Rousey vs. Carano

Netflix

The documentary follows MMA legends Ronda Rousey and Gina Carano before they return to the cage on May 16 for their must-see fight that's been years in the making; Uma Thurman narrates.

Criminal Record

Apple TV

With Billy embedded in Cosmo Thompson’s far-right group, Operation Samphire is underway; a key piece of evidence in June’s case surfaces.

    Divorced Sistas

    Paramount+

    Naomi's plan unfolds as Hakeem takes his position, ready to strike; Rasheda and Pastor Jefferson make a desperate attempt to help resolve Geneva and William's marital issues.

    Margo's Got Money Troubles

    Apple TV

    Plans to expand HungryGhost’s digital empire are halted when secrets divide Margo’s family.

      The Other Bennet Sister

      BritBox FIRST THREE EPISODES

      Series premiere: The Janice Hadlow adaptation brings Mary Bennet (played by Ella Bruccoleri) — the oft-overlooked middle sister in "Pride and Prejudice" — into the spotlight.

      The Testaments

      Hulu

      As Daisy’s secret past threatens to surface, Agnes grapples with an unwanted match and a forbidden crush; Becka meets with potential matches and finds unexpected kindness in one of them.

      Widow's Bay

      Apple TV

      It’s time for the ceremonial first swim; lay out a towel as the mayor "tests the waters." 

        Worst Ex Ever

        Netflix FOUR-EPISODE BINGE

        Season 2 premiere: A new set of horrible exes is examined, including “Handsome Devil Killer” Wade Wilson and former “90 Day Fiancé” cast member Geoffrey Paschel.

        ET

        NBA Playoffs

        ESPN

        Conference Semifinals continue with Philadelphia 76ers vs. New York Knicks (7 p.m.) and Minnesota Timberwolves vs. San Antonio Spurs (9:30 p.m.).

        ET

        Chicago Med

        NBC

        Gaffney is thrown into chaos when a prison riot overwhelms the ED; Goodwin and Charles prepare for a high-stakes board meeting. 

        MasterChef

        Fox

        It's the last round of auditions, and home cooks from the Americas vie for a chance to earn a white apron. 

        Survivor

        CBS

        Castaways find themselves on both a literal and figurative island after their return from one of the craziest tribals of all time; a shocking incident takes place at this week's immunity challenge.

        The Valley

        Bravo

        Love and tension collide on the way to San Diego as relationships are tested.

        ET

        Chicago Fire

        NBC

        Severide is forced to crack open a cold case buried for decades; a routine call hits too close to home for Novak.

        The Floor

        Fox

        One ruthless player hides in plain sight, waiting for the perfect moment to pounce with revenge; the sneaky player will do whatever it takes to win the life-changing $250,000 prize.

        Love Island: Beyond the Villa

        Peacock TWO EPISODES

        Season 2 finale: Seeley must answer to Watson for his clubbing ways. 

        The Nancy Guthrie Mystery

        The CW ONE-HOUR SPECIAL

        Unravel the twists, turns, and unanswered questions surrounding the case of missing 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie, the mother of television host Savannah Guthrie; Brian Entin hosts.

        Southern Hospitality

        Bravo

        Ziplining sounds fun until you're hundreds of feet in the air; the crew spirals, screams, and questions every decision they've made. 

        ET

        America's Culinary Cup

        CBS PENULTIMATE EPISODE

        The final four chefs race to make it to the finale in a challenge highlighting the five flavor profiles. 

        ET

        Chicago P.D.

        NBC

        Imani struggles to maintain her composure when a new lead reignites her investigation into her sister's disappearance. 

        ET

        Hollywood Squares

        CBS

        Celebrity guests include Michelle Buteau, Kat Dennings, Tiffany Haddish, Pete Holmes, Thomas Lennon, Bobby Moynihan, Law Roach, and Meghan Trainor.

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