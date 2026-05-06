What To Watch Wednesday: The Other Bennet Sister Begins, Citadel Returns, And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Wednesday: "The Other Bennet Sister" gives a forgotten sibling her flowers, "Citadel" embarks on a new mission, and a "Survivor" immunity challenge shocks.
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Showtimes for May 6, 2026
The Boys
A synopsis was not made available by press time.
Citadel
Season 2 premiere: When a new threat emerges, Mason, Nadia, and Bernard must recruit a team of new operatives and launch a globe-spanning mission to stop a conspiracy that could reshape humanity.
Countdown: Rousey vs. Carano
The documentary follows MMA legends Ronda Rousey and Gina Carano before they return to the cage on May 16 for their must-see fight that's been years in the making; Uma Thurman narrates.
Criminal Record
With Billy embedded in Cosmo Thompson’s far-right group, Operation Samphire is underway; a key piece of evidence in June’s case surfaces.
Divorced Sistas
Naomi's plan unfolds as Hakeem takes his position, ready to strike; Rasheda and Pastor Jefferson make a desperate attempt to help resolve Geneva and William's marital issues.
Margo's Got Money Troubles
Plans to expand HungryGhost’s digital empire are halted when secrets divide Margo’s family.
The Other Bennet Sister
Series premiere: The Janice Hadlow adaptation brings Mary Bennet (played by Ella Bruccoleri) — the oft-overlooked middle sister in "Pride and Prejudice" — into the spotlight.
The Testaments
As Daisy’s secret past threatens to surface, Agnes grapples with an unwanted match and a forbidden crush; Becka meets with potential matches and finds unexpected kindness in one of them.
Widow's Bay
It’s time for the ceremonial first swim; lay out a towel as the mayor "tests the waters."
Worst Ex Ever
Season 2 premiere: A new set of horrible exes is examined, including “Handsome Devil Killer” Wade Wilson and former “90 Day Fiancé” cast member Geoffrey Paschel.
NBA Playoffs
Conference Semifinals continue with Philadelphia 76ers vs. New York Knicks (7 p.m.) and Minnesota Timberwolves vs. San Antonio Spurs (9:30 p.m.).
Chicago Med
Gaffney is thrown into chaos when a prison riot overwhelms the ED; Goodwin and Charles prepare for a high-stakes board meeting.
MasterChef
It's the last round of auditions, and home cooks from the Americas vie for a chance to earn a white apron.
Survivor
Castaways find themselves on both a literal and figurative island after their return from one of the craziest tribals of all time; a shocking incident takes place at this week's immunity challenge.
The Valley
Love and tension collide on the way to San Diego as relationships are tested.
Chicago Fire
Severide is forced to crack open a cold case buried for decades; a routine call hits too close to home for Novak.
The Floor
One ruthless player hides in plain sight, waiting for the perfect moment to pounce with revenge; the sneaky player will do whatever it takes to win the life-changing $250,000 prize.
Love Island: Beyond the Villa
Season 2 finale: Seeley must answer to Watson for his clubbing ways.
The Nancy Guthrie Mystery
Unravel the twists, turns, and unanswered questions surrounding the case of missing 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie, the mother of television host Savannah Guthrie; Brian Entin hosts.
Southern Hospitality
Ziplining sounds fun until you're hundreds of feet in the air; the crew spirals, screams, and questions every decision they've made.
America's Culinary Cup
The final four chefs race to make it to the finale in a challenge highlighting the five flavor profiles.
Chicago P.D.
Imani struggles to maintain her composure when a new lead reignites her investigation into her sister's disappearance.
Hollywood Squares
Celebrity guests include Michelle Buteau, Kat Dennings, Tiffany Haddish, Pete Holmes, Thomas Lennon, Bobby Moynihan, Law Roach, and Meghan Trainor.