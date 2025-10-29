Top 10 Survivor Players Who Never Won

In order to win the game of "Survivor," everything has to fall perfectly into place; it's half gameplay, half fate. Ask anyone on this list of the best players who have never won CBS' long-running reality competition show that tosses a handful of strangers into the wilderness and asks them to turn on each other constantly to win the title of Sole Survivor and the $1 million prize. Even some of the show's actual winners have caused debates over the years, like the self-professed "queen" of "Survivor," Sandra Diaz-Twine, who became the first person to win twice ... and who also spent two of her seasons sitting on the sidelines during immunity challenges. That said, some of the show's best winners, like Parvati Shallow, Tony Vlachos, Amber Brkich, John Cochran, and "Boston" Rob Mariano, earned their titles, but which great "Survivor" players can't say the same?

Now, there's one important thing to be said here. As of this writing, the landmark 50th season of "Survivor" has not yet aired, and several of the former players on this very list will be returning for the occasion. Still, there's a reason that the massive milestone season, comprised entirely of returning players, features so many players who deserve another shot at the million bucks. From some of the show's biggest villains to lovable players who narrowly missed out on a million dollars to one of the show's most notorious (and adored) non-winners, here are 10 major "Survivor" power players who have never been crowned as the Sole Survivor. (Also, tread carefully: Spoilers lie ahead!)