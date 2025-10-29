Dancing With The Stars Stages A Graveyard Smash For Halloween — Which Couple Went Home?

Halloween isn't for a few more days, but "Dancing With the Stars" delivered more than enough tricks and treats on Tuesday to tide us over.

During the annual Halloween episode, the nine remaining Season 34 couples Monster Mashed all over that ballroom floor — not only with their regular duets, but with the recently revived dance marathon round that left up to five bonus points up for grabs.

Here's how the marathon worked: For four straight minutes, all nine couples performed nonstop at the same time — first in a hustle, then in a lindy hop. One by one, the judges eliminated couples from the marathon, with each duo receiving a number of bonus points that was proportional to how long they stayed on the dance floor. In the end, it came down to Alix and Val versus Whitney and Mark, and the winners were... Whitney and Mark! (Rightfully so, too; Whitney, somehow, never once looked tired.)

Whitney and Mark's five-point bonus ultimately put them in second place on the leaderboard, underneath Alix and Val, and both of those couples avoided elimination. But which pair couldn't elude the Grim Reaper?

