Dancing With The Stars Stages A Graveyard Smash For Halloween — Which Couple Went Home?
Halloween isn't for a few more days, but "Dancing With the Stars" delivered more than enough tricks and treats on Tuesday to tide us over.
During the annual Halloween episode, the nine remaining Season 34 couples Monster Mashed all over that ballroom floor — not only with their regular duets, but with the recently revived dance marathon round that left up to five bonus points up for grabs.
Here's how the marathon worked: For four straight minutes, all nine couples performed nonstop at the same time — first in a hustle, then in a lindy hop. One by one, the judges eliminated couples from the marathon, with each duo receiving a number of bonus points that was proportional to how long they stayed on the dance floor. In the end, it came down to Alix and Val versus Whitney and Mark, and the winners were... Whitney and Mark! (Rightfully so, too; Whitney, somehow, never once looked tired.)
Whitney and Mark's five-point bonus ultimately put them in second place on the leaderboard, underneath Alix and Val, and both of those couples avoided elimination. But which pair couldn't elude the Grim Reaper?
Keep scrolling for our full recap of the Halloween Night performances — which featured commentary from guest judge and "DWTS" alum Cheryl Burke — then drop a comment with your thoughts on the episode!
SAFE: Whitney Leavitt and Mark Ballas
DANCE STYLE: Jazz (to "Brain Stew" by Green Day)
Even though Whitney and Mark had those cool zombie contacts in their eyes, they didn't rely on those to communicate the dance's eerie vibe. Instead, Whitney committed fully to the physicality, making herself either rigid or loose when the choreography called for it. Unfortunately, this is the second time she's struggled with timing in the side-by-side sections; here's hoping it doesn't hold her back as she progresses through the season.
JUDGES' SCORE: 37 out of 40
SAFE: Jordan Chiles and Ezra Sosa
DANCE STYLE: Contemporary (to "Elastic Heart" by Sia)
The harness prop was interesting and ambitious — and very "So You Think You Can Dance," where Ezra got his start — but I can't tell you how relieved I felt when it was set aside. Yet even outside of the prop-ography, I'm not sure this routine resonated emotionally in the way that Jordan and Ezra were hoping it would. It may have been the harness, their slightly unsynchronized side-by-side section when the chorus hit, or that awkward-looking lift toward the end when Ezra picked Jordan up by her harness belt. Perhaps all three!
JUDGES' SCORE: 34 out of 40 (Witney Carson looked none too pleased about those eights in the background, but... they were appropriate, no?)
SAFE: Andy Richter and Emma Slater
DANCE STYLE: Paso Doble (to Beethoven's "Symphony No. 5 in C Minor")
Y'know, this wasn't too bad! Contestants of a certain age are hardly ever given the opportunity to really improve on this show, so it's been a treat to watch Andy actually get more comfortable on the dance floor. There was authentic paso doble content here, and Andy took the dance's moodiness seriously. That said? Smart of Emma to request a lot of dry ice near their feet.
JUDGES' SCORE: 28 out of 40
SAFE: Elaine Hendrix and Alan Bersten
DANCE STYLE: Argentine Tango (to "Bad to the Bone" by 2WEI and Bri Bryant)
OK, something a little different here. Elaine unfortunately suffered a rib injury during her final rehearsal before Tuesday's broadcast, leaving her unable to perform the Argentine tango for real. By the time this episode actually aired, Elaine had been checked out by doctors and was cleared to dance in next week's episode and beyond, if she were to be voted through by America. As for this week's performance, the judges and viewers were left to assess Elaine's final full rehearsal before her injury — a confident and sultry (if not full-out) tango that earned respectable eights across the board. And they made it through! Woo!
JUDGES' SCORE: 32 out of 40
SAFE: Danielle Fishel and Pasha Pashkov
DANCE STYLE: Viennese Waltz (to "Die With a Smile" by Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars)
As a devoted member of the Pasha Pashkov Appreciation Society, quick shout-out to his choreography here, which cleverly (yet elegantly!) executed Danielle's idea for the dance's storyline. And though Danielle doesn't quite have the technique down in the way that some other contestants do, I have to disagree with Cheryl's comment that Danielle didn't emote enough. Rather, the facial intensity she delivered after Pasha "killed" her felt raw and honest, and even occasionally threatened to ruin the grace of her movements.
JUDGES' SCORE: 33 out of 40
SAFE: Robert Irwin and Witney Carson
DANCE STYLE: Argentine Tango (to "Sweet Dreams Are Made of This" by The Hampton String Quartet)
Save for a couple of moments where Robert's feet looked a liiiittle uncertain (don't be afraid to really flick those flicks, my man), he was a strong and solid leader for Witney in this routine. It's nearly impossible to watch the man in an Argentine tango when the woman is doing such insane legwork, but Robert shifted my focus to him again and again, especially in that cool neck-breaking sequence.
JUDGES' SCORE: 38 out of 40
SAFE: Alix Earle and Val Chmerkovskiy
DANCE STYLE: Tango (to "bury a friend" by Billie Eilish)
You just knew from Alix and Val's costuming that this routine would be great, right? And it immediately made sense why Alix said she was out of breath in rehearsals: This tango was fast, with Val choreographing a new movement for pretty much every syllable that Billie sang. But Alix was up to the challenge, and the final result was both electric and precise.
JUDGES' SCORE: 39 out of 40
SAFE: Dylan Efron and Daniella Karagach
DANCE STYLE: Viennese Waltz (to "Can't Help Falling in Love" by Tommee Profitt and Brooke)
Dylan's got a lot of momentum right now, and he didn't seem to lose favor with the judges at all after this Viennese waltz. Still, despite the "romantasy" premise, the blindfold gimmick — who else is off to rewatch James Hinchcliffe and Sharna Burgess' blindfolded Argentine tango after this? — and the haunting music, something about this performance just didn't land with the intended intensity.
JUDGES' SCORE: 35 out of 40
ELIMINATED: Jen Affleck and Jan Ravnik
DANCE STYLE: Contemporary (to "Look What You Made Me Do" by Taylor Swift)
Jen went into this routine with an understandable chip on her shoulder, after weeks of middling scores and, just a few days ago, Maks Chmerkovskiy's harsh criticism of Jan's ballroom expertise (or lack thereof). And yet, after this contemporary got off to an entrancing start featuring Jen with the troupe, it lacked any of the necessary fire that Jan's choreography (or the snarky Taylor Swift soundtrack) was trying to telegraph. Jen looked a little peeved by the eights that her performance received, but her arms throughout the number were too wet noodle-y to convey any real wrath.
JUDGES' SCORE: 32 out of 40
What do you think of Jen and Jan's elimination? And who impressed you most during Halloween Night? Hit the comments below!