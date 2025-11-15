What To Watch This Week: 40+ Premieres, Finales And More

📺 "Landman" Season 2 (Paramount+)

📺 8 pm "The American Revolution" (PBS, six-night event)

Ken Burns' 12-part docuseries explores the country's founding and its eight-year War for Independence.

📺 9 pm "BravoCon Live With Andy Cohen" (Bravo, Night 1 of 5)

Join Andy and the stars of the Bravo-verse for the biggest, brightest and most glamorous night on Bravo — The Bravos! — featuring tons of shady awards categories, the Wifetime Achievement Award and more surprise guests than you can count.

📺 9 pm "Tony Shalhoub: Breaking Bread" Season 1 finale (CNN)

📺 11 pm "Last Week Tonight With John Oliver" Season 12 finale (HBO)

🎥 7 pm "Saving the Christmas Ranch" (UPtv movie)

A woman (Brianna Cohen) has two days to save her family's Christmas lodge after their accountant steals their money, while a developer (Jonathan Stoddard) makes an offer she can hardly refuse.

🎥 8 pm "Montana Mavericks" (The CW movie)

A New York author (Kat McNamara) inherits a rundown Montana ranch and heads west to sell it — only for her plans to derail thanks to a charming cowboy veterinarian.

🎥 8 pm "Pencil Me In for Christmas" (Great American Family movie)

An aspiring illustrator (Greer Grammer) and her demanding author (Jason Cermak) rediscover the spirit of Christmas while working on their latest creation in a nostalgic small town.

🎥 8 pm "Tidings for the Season" (Hallmark Channel movie)

A local newscaster (B.J. Britt) falls for a single mom (Tamera Mowry-Housley) while learning to embrace feel-good stories at Christmas.