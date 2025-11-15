What To Watch This Week: 40+ Premieres, Finales And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
What follows is a look at the week ahead — a roundup of premieres and finales, published every Saturday afternoon, designed to help you plan your viewing for the next seven days.
SUNDAY, NOV. 16
📺 "Landman" Season 2 (Paramount+)
📺 8 pm "The American Revolution" (PBS, six-night event)
Ken Burns' 12-part docuseries explores the country's founding and its eight-year War for Independence.
📺 9 pm "BravoCon Live With Andy Cohen" (Bravo, Night 1 of 5)
Join Andy and the stars of the Bravo-verse for the biggest, brightest and most glamorous night on Bravo — The Bravos! — featuring tons of shady awards categories, the Wifetime Achievement Award and more surprise guests than you can count.
📺 9 pm "Tony Shalhoub: Breaking Bread" Season 1 finale (CNN)
📺 11 pm "Last Week Tonight With John Oliver" Season 12 finale (HBO)
🎥 7 pm "Saving the Christmas Ranch" (UPtv movie)
A woman (Brianna Cohen) has two days to save her family's Christmas lodge after their accountant steals their money, while a developer (Jonathan Stoddard) makes an offer she can hardly refuse.
🎥 8 pm "Montana Mavericks" (The CW movie)
A New York author (Kat McNamara) inherits a rundown Montana ranch and heads west to sell it — only for her plans to derail thanks to a charming cowboy veterinarian.
🎥 8 pm "Pencil Me In for Christmas" (Great American Family movie)
An aspiring illustrator (Greer Grammer) and her demanding author (Jason Cermak) rediscover the spirit of Christmas while working on their latest creation in a nostalgic small town.
🎥 8 pm "Tidings for the Season" (Hallmark Channel movie)
A local newscaster (B.J. Britt) falls for a single mom (Tamera Mowry-Housley) while learning to embrace feel-good stories at Christmas.
MONDAY, NOV. 17
📺 "Epic Ride: The Story of Universal Theme Parks" (Peacock, three-episode binge)
The docuseries celebrates the history and legacy of Universal Destinations & Experiences.
📺 "Gabby's Dollhouse" Season 12 (Netflix, five-episode binge)
📺 "June Farms" (Prime Video, eight-episode binge)
The docuseries features Matt Baumgartner, an accomplished but demanding entrepreneur, who runs the farm, restaurant/bar and events space with the help of a team of well-intentioned 20-somethings who aren't always on the same page as their detail-obsessed boss.
📺 "Sex, Money, Murder" (Hulu, eight-episode binge)
The docuseries explores a string of strip club murders that shook communities across the U.S. from the late '90s to the mid-2000s.
📺 9 pm "Gingerbread Land: The Biggest Little Holiday Competition" (Food Network & Magnolia Network)
Top bakers face off in the biggest little gingerbread competition ever imagined; Oliver Hudson hosts.
📺 9:15 pm "BravoCon Live With Andy Cohen" (Bravo, Night 2 of 5)
Housewife historians, rejoice! Get ready for an iconic celebration as we ring in 20 years of "The Real Housewives" franchise.
🎥 Selena y Los Dinos (Netflix documentary)
The film celebrates the life and legacy of the Queen of Tejano, Selena Quintanilla, who along with her family performed, triumphed and redefined genres, captured through never-before-seen footage from the family's personal archive.
TUESDAY, NOV. 18
📺 "Beyond Paradise" Season 3 finale (BritBox)
📺 9 pm "BravoCon Live With Andy Cohen" (Bravo, Night 3 of 5)
Watch out! Bravo's most legendary shade assassins are gathering in the Reading Room for a night of sharp-tongued comedy and clapbacks that only Bravo's most clever wordsmiths can deliver.
📺 9 pm "Squid Game: The Challenge" Season 2 finale (Netflix)
🎥 9 pm "Thoughts & Prayers" (HBO documentary)
Equal parts absurd and unsettlingly real, the film traces the $3 billion active shooter preparedness industry and its effect on students and educators.
🤣 "Gerry Dee: Funny You Should Say That" (Netflix comedy special)
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 19
📺 "Hazbin Hotel" Season 2 finale (Prime Video, two episodes)
📺 "The Mighty Nein!" (Prime Video, three-episode premiere)
The "Legend of Vox Machina" offshoot follows a group of fugitives and outcasts, bound by secrets and scars.
📺 "The Morning Show" Season 4 finale (Apple TV)
📺 "Murdaugh: Death in the Family" limited series finale (Hulu)
📺 8 pm CMA Awards (ABC)
📺 9 pm "Southern Charm" Season 11 (Bravo)
📺 10 pm "BravoCon Live With Andy Cohen" (Bravo, Night 4 of 5)
Prepare to be "activated" as Cohen hosts the #1 Guys & Gals in the Group on Bravo, featuring an all-out battle of the sexes (and a few exes?) with the casts of "Summer House," "Southern Charm," "Southern Hospitality" and "The Valley."
🎥 "The Carman Family Deaths" (Netflix documentary)
A young man's dramatic rescue at sea spirals into accusations he murdered two members of his wealthy New England family.
🎥 "Champagne Problems" (Netflix movie)
A driven American exec (Minka Kelly) heads to Paris determined to acquire a champagne brand by Christmas — and accidentally falls for the heir (Tom Wozniczka) to the bubbly empire.
🎥 "Merry Little Mystery" (The Roku Channel)
When a woman (Jordin Sparks) returns to her hometown to play Secret Santa, an inquisitive reporter (Keon Alexander) tries to expose her identity — and unexpectedly steals her heart.
🎥 8 pm "Wicked" (NBC)
THURSDAY, NOV. 20
📺 "The Assassin" (AMC+, two-episode premiere)
Keeley Hawes plays a retired hitwoman living on a remote Greek island whose estranged son (Freddie Highmore) arrives seeking answers about his past.
📺 "The Great British Baking Show: Holidays" Season 8 (Netflix, two-episode binge)
📺 "High Horse: The Black Cowboy" (Peacock, three-episode binge)
The Jordan Peele-produced docuseries confronts and reclaims the Wild West while revealing the story of the Black cowboy — a history that has largely been untold.
📺 "Jurassic World: Chaos Theory" final season (Netflix, nine-episode binge)
📺 "The Light in the Hall" Season 2 finale (AMC+ and Acorn TV)
📺 "A Man on the Inside" Season 2 (Netflix, eight-episode binge)
📺 "Married at First Sight" Season 19 finale (Peacock, two episodes)
📺 8 pm "Law & Order" fall finale (NBC, next day on Peacock)
📺 9 pm "BravoCon Live With Andy Cohen" (Bravo, Night 5 of 5)
'Tis the season for a very merry hourlong holiday extravaganza, stacked with tons of gifts for diehard Bravo fans, from Yuletide Bravolebrity performances to surprise special guests.
📺 9 pm "Law & Order: SVU" fall finale (NBC, next day on Peacock)
🎥 "Christmas by Design" (BET+ movie)
A handbag designer (Danielle LaRoach) finds her newest designs stolen in a data breach and calls in an IT expert (Lamon Archey) with whom she shares an embarrassing romantic history.
🎥 "The Roses" (Hulu)
FRIDAY, NOV. 21
📺 "Knife Edge: Chasing Michelin Stars" Season 1 finale (Apple TV)
📺 8 pm "Mistletoe Murders" Season 2 finale (Hallmark Channel, two episodes)
📺 10 pm "Real Time With Bill Maher" Season 23 finale (HBO)
🎥 "Bad Guys 2" (Peacock)
🎥 "The Conjuring: Last Rites" (HBO Max)
Lorraine and Ed Warren (Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson) take on another powerful and spine-chilling case.
🎥 "The Family Plan 2" (Apple TV movie)
Dan (Mark Wahlberg) has planned the perfect vacation for his wife Jessica (Michelle Monaghan) and their kids to celebrate the holidays overseas — until a mysterious figure from his past (Kit Harington) shows up with unfinished business.
🎥 "One Shot With Ed Sheeran" (Netflix concert film)
One singer. One city. One shot. Ed Sheeran rocks the streets of New York with his greatest hits in this groundbreaking, real-time music experience.
🎥 "Train Dreams" (Netflix movie)
A logger and railroad worker (played by Joel Edgerton) leads a life of unexpected depth and beauty in the rapidly-changing America of the early 20th century; Felicity Jones and William H. Macy co-star.
🎥 5:30 pm "A Loud House Christmas Movie: Naughty or Nice" (Nickelodeon movie)
Snowstorms and surprises await as the Loud family trades in their household chaos for a full-blown North Pole adventure.
🤣 "Kathleen Madigan: The Family Thread" (Prime Video comedy special)
🤣 "Sebastian Maniscalco: It Ain't Right" (Hulu comedy special)
SATURDAY, NOV. 22
🎥 8 pm "Christmas On Every Page" (Great American Family movie)
An advertising executive (Rose Reid) returns home to save her family's bookstore and falls for a local craftsman (Jake Allyn).
🎥 8 pm "Holiday Touchdown: A Bills Love Story" (Hallmark Channel movie)
A pediatrician (Holland Roden) and a stadium executive (Matthew Daddario) discover love while uncovering a family Christmas mystery in Buffalo.