Casting News: Adam Driver's Netflix Thriller, The Four Seasons Adds A Guest And More

Adam Driver is hopping into his next TV role: He'll star in the Netflix hostage thriller "Rabbit, Rabbit," the streamer announced on Wednesday.

The thriller, which earned a straight-to-series order from Netflix, centers on an escaped convict who takes hostages to bargain for his freedom. "But the standoff soon escalates into an unmanageable social experiment with his captives, as well as an emotional poker match with a veteran FBI Crisis Negotiator trained in 'tactical empathy,'" per the official synopsis. Peter Craig ("Dope Thief") will serve as creator and showrunner.

Driver first broke out as Adam on Lena Dunham's HBO comedy "Girls" before launching a film career that has seen him star in the latest Star Wars film trilogy and earn a pair of Oscar nominations.

In other recent casting news:

* Netflix's "The Four Seasons" has added Steven Pasquale ("Rescue Me") to its Season 2 cast in a recurring role, according to Deadline. He'll play Mark Brett, who meets the gang at the Jersey shore during their summer vacation.

* Evan Rachel Wood ("Westworld") and Wes Bentley ("Yellowstone") have joined the cast of Ryan Murphy's upcoming FX horror series "The Shards," based on the Brett Easton Ellis serial killer novel.

* Apple TV's "Bad Monkey" will bring back Natalie Martinez (Rosa) and Charlotte Lawrence (Caitlin) as series regulars in Season 2, per Deadline.

* Ray Romano has joined the cast of Netflix's "Running Point" for Season 2, according to Variety. He'll play coach and "basketball savant" Norm Stinson; Robert Townsend was initially cast in the role, but the creative team went in a different direction.

* "Breaking Bad" alum Betsy Brandt is joining AMC's "Mayfair Witches" as a series regular in Season 3, Deadline reports.