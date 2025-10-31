Wednesday & Smallville's Creators Wanted To Tackle Another Iconic Character's Younger Years

People might be surprised to find out that the creative tag team of Al Gough and Miles Millar is responsible for not just one but two of the most influential pop culture reimaginings of recent decades. Their current success story is the Netflix smash hit "Wednesday," which has already been renewed for Season 3. However, long before "Wednesday," Gough and Millar took flight with "Smallville." This Superman-themed prequel series starred Tom Welling as young Clark Kent, and built a whole sci-fi teen drama universe around him and his supporting cast.

Knowing their background and the unfortunate fact that not every TV project gets off the ground, it's not hard to start wondering whether Gough and Millar have ever planned other shows that would give their signature spin on an existing intellectual property. For those wondering, they absolutely have ... and the project they once tried and failed to get going featured a very particular character few people might have guessed. As the pair told The Hollywood Reporter in 2022, they were planning a prequel that featured a younger version of Agatha Christie's classic detective character Miss Marple before they started working on "Wednesday." What's more, Millar revealed that one of that project's themes actually made its way to "Wednesday."

"We tried for a long time to get a young Miss Marple, and maybe that influenced us with the whodunnit element [on 'Wednesday'], but it's certainly something that was intriguing as a character who you always see," Millar explained. "There's something about whodunnits and mysteries that it's a great puzzle for a writer to solve. So, I think that was something, to see how she evolved into sort of the nosy old lady in Agatha Christie was something we talked about for a while."