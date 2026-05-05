WHAT TO WATCH TODAY

What To Watch Tuesday: Will Trent, Daredevil, And NCIS: Origins Finales, And More﻿

By Claire Franken
Will Trent in Will Trent Daniel Delgado Jr./Disney

Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.

On TV this Tuesday: "Daredevil: Born Again," "NCIS: Origins," and "Will Trent" wrap for the season, and the NBA Playoffs continue.

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Showtimes for May 5, 2026

ET

A Taste for Murder

BritBox

Season 1 finale: A severed hand in a shark's mouth leads to a dangerous criminal conspiracy.

Designed to Last

Hulu FOUR-EPISODE BINGE

Series premiere: Hosted by Maria Menounos, the competition follows three teams of architects, engineers, and inventors as they compete in 10-hour build challenges, modifying tiny homes to withstand specific environmental hazards.

ET

NBA Playoffs

See below for networks

Conference Semifinals continue with Detroit Pistons vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (7 p.m., NBC Sports Network/Peacock) and Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Los Angeles Lakers (8:30 p.m., NBC).

ET

Farmer Wants a Wife

Fox

A cheerful trip at the horse races gets stampeded as one woman's true character is questioned; a new crop of ladies, handpicked by the farmers' families, shake up the competition.

NCIS

CBS PENULTIMATE EPISODE

As a secret immunity deal threatens to let a man walk free, Parker fights to keep the case alive; when Parker's estranged sister (Nancy Travis) suddenly appears, the battle for justice becomes deeply personal.

The Ozu Diaries

TCM

In this documentary, director Daniel Raim presents an intimate portrait of legendary Japanese filmmaker Yasujirō Ozu, drawing on Ozu's personal writings, creative philosophy, and enduring artistic legacy.

Summer House

Bravo

Jesse reflects on being a cancer survivor at Camp Sunrise; Bailey hosts an It Girl party, where Lindsay debriefs Amanda on seeing Carl's mom again. 

Will Trent

ABC

Season 4 finale: A missing college student ignites a search that reveals something more dangerous than a simple abduction; Angie, on the brink of motherhood, heads to the hospital with Seth.

ET

Bear Grylls Is Running Wild

Fox

Machine Gun Kelly takes a break from the recording studio to explore an arctic rainforest with Bear Grylls.

Daredevil: Born Again

Disney+

Season 2 finale: A synopsis was not made available by press time.

Funny AF With Kevin Hart

Netflix

Season 1 finale: The search is over! One comic is crowned the next great stand-up comedian.

NCIS: Origins

CBS

Season 2 finale: With the Camp Pendleton office in danger of being shut down, the team confronts an uncertain future.

ET

NCIS: Sydney

CBS

The death of a former Marine wanted for murder leads the team to a sinister plot involving a disgraced journalist, one of Australia's richest men, and lab-grown diamonds.

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