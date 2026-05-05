What To Watch Tuesday: Will Trent, Daredevil, And NCIS: Origins Finales, And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Tuesday: "Daredevil: Born Again," "NCIS: Origins," and "Will Trent" wrap for the season, and the NBA Playoffs continue.
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Showtimes for May 5, 2026
A Taste for Murder
Season 1 finale: A severed hand in a shark's mouth leads to a dangerous criminal conspiracy.
Designed to Last
Series premiere: Hosted by Maria Menounos, the competition follows three teams of architects, engineers, and inventors as they compete in 10-hour build challenges, modifying tiny homes to withstand specific environmental hazards.
NBA Playoffs
Conference Semifinals continue with Detroit Pistons vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (7 p.m., NBC Sports Network/Peacock) and Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Los Angeles Lakers (8:30 p.m., NBC).
Farmer Wants a Wife
A cheerful trip at the horse races gets stampeded as one woman's true character is questioned; a new crop of ladies, handpicked by the farmers' families, shake up the competition.
NCIS
As a secret immunity deal threatens to let a man walk free, Parker fights to keep the case alive; when Parker's estranged sister (Nancy Travis) suddenly appears, the battle for justice becomes deeply personal.
The Ozu Diaries
In this documentary, director Daniel Raim presents an intimate portrait of legendary Japanese filmmaker Yasujirō Ozu, drawing on Ozu's personal writings, creative philosophy, and enduring artistic legacy.
Summer House
Jesse reflects on being a cancer survivor at Camp Sunrise; Bailey hosts an It Girl party, where Lindsay debriefs Amanda on seeing Carl's mom again.
Will Trent
Season 4 finale: A missing college student ignites a search that reveals something more dangerous than a simple abduction; Angie, on the brink of motherhood, heads to the hospital with Seth.
Bear Grylls Is Running Wild
Machine Gun Kelly takes a break from the recording studio to explore an arctic rainforest with Bear Grylls.
Daredevil: Born Again
Season 2 finale: A synopsis was not made available by press time.
Funny AF With Kevin Hart
Season 1 finale: The search is over! One comic is crowned the next great stand-up comedian.
NCIS: Origins
Season 2 finale: With the Camp Pendleton office in danger of being shut down, the team confronts an uncertain future.
NCIS: Sydney
The death of a former Marine wanted for murder leads the team to a sinister plot involving a disgraced journalist, one of Australia's richest men, and lab-grown diamonds.