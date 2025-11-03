What To Watch Monday: St. Denis Medical Returns, Neighborhood Spinoff (And Crossover) And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Monday: "St. Denis Medical" scrubs in for Season 2, and the "Neighborhood" spinoff "Crutch" premieres before crossing over with the flagship show.
Showtimes for Monday, November 3, 2025
Crutch
Series premiere: The “Neighborhood” spinoff casts Tracy Morgan as Calvin Butler’s cousin — a brash Harlem shop owner whose world is turned upside down when his adult son and daughter move back home.
Dr. Seuss’s The Sneetches
An unexpected friendship forms between two young Sneetches on an island surrounded by beaches in this sweet musical.
The Great American Baking Show: Celebrity Holiday
Series premiere: Celebrity bakers Baron Davis, Cheri Oteri, Oliver Hudson and Janelle James tackle three holiday-themed challenges.
In Waves and War
The documentary follows three former Navy SEALs with post-combat trauma who turn to an unexpected treatment for healing and hope — psychedelic-assisted therapy.
Murder Before Eversong
Season 1 finale: Keeping his gruesome discovery from Neil, Clement lays a trap for the killer but he is double-crossed; faced with an ethical dilemma, Clement is forced to examine his own nature.
Peacock NBA Monday
The Minnesota Timberwolves face the Brooklyn Nets.
Below Deck Mediterranean
Bad weather rolls in suddenly and causes chaos; a crew member takes on a new role and shifts the group dynamic; romance heats up on board.
Finding Mr. Christmas
The hunks team up to launch gifts into Santa's sleigh, then soar sky-high as reindeer in a photo shoot, where the winning team's advantage shakes up the competition.
Holiday Baking Championship
Season 12 premiere: A dozen new bakers are divided into the Nice Team and the Naughty Team, and each group must create an edible holiday village.
Name That Tune
"The Bachelor" host Chris Harrison faces off against "Cheetah Girls" alum Adrienne Bailon-Houghton; a project manager goes head-to-head with a chiropractor.
The Neighborhood
In a "Crutch" crossover, Malcolm's home renovation takes an unexpected turn when Calvin's cousin (Tracy Morgan) shows up uninvited to fix his floors.
St. Denis Medical
Season 2 premiere: Alex tries to hold on to her peaceful vibes; Joyce faces a design crisis in the birthing center; Matt and Serena reassess their working relationship; Draymond Green, Lauren Lapkus and Tim Baltz guest-star.
Monday Night Football
The Arizona Cardinals take on the Dallas Cowboys.
DMV
When Colette runs into an old friend at the DMV, she pretends to be a fellow customer rather than an employee in order to save face.
Baked With Love: Holiday
Bakers are tasked with creating a Christmas cookie wreath; a Christmas tree cake leads to a major meltdown for one family pair.
Celebrity Weakest Link
Eight football athletes — including Emmanuel Acho, LeSean McCoy, Keyshawn Johnson, Andrew Whitworth, Sony Michel, Vernon Davis, Cam Jordan and James Jones — compete for charity.
FBI
Following a failed assassination attempt on a U.S. senator, OA and Maggie are tasked with escorting her back to Washington, D.C. on a flight that becomes more perilous than imagined.
The Voice
The Knockouts continue with the help of Mega Mentors Zac Brown and Joe Walsh.
Brilliant Minds
A blast from the past shakes up Dr. Wolf's world.
Watson
The team jumps into action when four new patients are brought to UHOP with wounds that appear to be infected with a flesh-eating bacterium following a tornado.