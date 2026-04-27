What To Watch Monday: Taylor Swift Night On Idol, Shocking CIA Discovery, And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Monday: "American Idol" enters its Taylor Swift era, "CIA" makes a surprising discovery, and "Below Deck Down Under" drama heats up.
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Showtimes for April 27, 2026
Disney Animation's Songs in Sign Language
In celebration of National Deaf History Month, Disney+ will debut three animated musical sequences from recent Walt Disney Animation Studios features — newly reimagined and animated in American Sign Language (ASL); featured songs are "The Next Right Thing" (from "Frozen 2"), "We Don't Talk About Bruno" (from "Encanto") and "Beyond" (from "Moana 2").
The 1% Club
A contestant with a Barack Obama impression, a former "Walking Dead" zombie actor, and a past guest of "The Jerry Springer Show" are among 100 contestants competing for $100,000.
American Idol
The Top 7 celebrate Taylor Swift's chart-topping hits and defining eras as America votes live to reveal the Top 5; Nikki Glaser joins as a guest judge.
Below Deck Down Under
Chef Ben begins to feel Daisy no longer has his back and when a demanding charter guest sends him spiraling in the galley, her attempt to step in only deepens the rift.
The Neighborhood
Tina oversteps at daycare; a surprise visit from Dave's mother Paula (Marilu Henner) leads him and Gemma to reconsider their careers and what comes next.
Sullivan's Crossing
Maggie and Cal continue to deal with the fallout of Liam's arrival.
DMV
Colette agrees to oversee Ceci's grandmother's driving test to win her approval; Barb spirals when Vic's dog takes a liking to her DMV rival Beau (Randall Park).
FBI
When an FBI evidence locker is robbed, leaving behind a dead ERT agent, the team discovers a duo looking to take down a pedophile ring; Isobel meets the new Assistant Director in Charge (Curtiss Cook).
The Quiz With Balls
Two families broke the internet and now they'll try to beat the balls. Nine billion views. Ultimate confidence. One massive showdown in hopes of winning $100,000.
Top Chef
The energy in the competition changes after Kristen shares an unexpected update; restaurant plans pause as the chefs absorb the news together.
CIA
A woman with intel on a dangerous terror leader connects Colin and Bill to a family business engaged in terror operations; Bill makes a shocking discovery.
The Rookie
Nolan and Harper try to help a desperate mother protect her child; Lt. Grey and Garza continue to work with Monica despite their misgivings.