What To Watch Sunday: I Love LA And Robin Hood Debut, Michelle Obama Interview And More
On TV this Sunday: Rachel Sennott's "I Love LA" debuts, "Robin Hood" swings into action and Michelle Obama sits down with Robin Roberts.
Showtimes for Sunday, November 2, 2025
Mayor of Kingstown
Mike sends the prison a message and considers an offer from a Detroit legend; Kyle adjusts to his new reality.
Tulsa King
Dwight maneuvers to reopen his distillery, taking advantage of Sackrider's gambling weakness; Tyson, Goodie and Spencer run a sting on a frat house.
The Great Christmas Snow-In
After his engagement is called off, a man (Joey Lawrence) retreats to a secluded cabin meant for his honeymoon and gets snowed in with his ex-fiancée's cousin (Amanda Fuller).
A Newport Christmas
An early 20th-century socialite (Ginna Claire Mason) time-travels to present-day Newport and finds love with a sailor (Wes Brown).
Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking
Season 2 premiere: Pairs of professional bakers create spellbinding edible showpieces on the sets where Harry Potter's magical journey was filmed in England.
Michelle Obama: The Style, The Power, The Look – A Conversation with Robin Roberts
Obama shares the important and complex role fashion has played in her life — from designing her own prom dress to navigating living in the spotlight as the first Black first lady of the United States.
The Simpsons
Is Bart Simpson truly a bad seed? Homer and Marge must find out once and for all.
Tracker
On Halloween night, when a nurse is murdered and an arsonist disappears from a psychiatric facility, Colter follows a trail of unsettling clues to uncover the truth with assistance from a local officer.
Universal Basic Guys
Mark digs a well so he doesn’t have to pay the water bill; Tammy battles the water company bureaucracy.
Krapopolis
Before Deliria can become goddess of another city, she and Shlub must win over its exasperating king and queen.
Maigret
A student is stabbed to death in the street; Maigret digs into the killer's psychology and tries to provoke him into making contact.
Robin Hood
Series premiere: In a modern twist to the classic tale, a roguish outlaw hero (Jack Patten) steals from the rich to give to the poor, as he falls in love with the courageous and daring Marian (Lauren McQueen); Sean Bean and Connie Nielsen co-star.
Talamasca: The Secret Order
Guy questions his trust in Helen and the Talamasca in the wake of a dangerous mission; Helen tells Guy the story of the Seven Five Two and its place in the history of the supernatural world.
Bob's Burgers
Tina, Gene, and Louise have a secret to keep from Linda, but their plan is jeopardized when Louise gets loopy from dental surgery.
The Road
The second group of musicians takes the stage at Dallas' The Factory in Deep Ellum as they battle it out during another night of dynamic and emotional performances.
The Chair Company
While developing a new hypothesis, Ron finds himself at the center of a series of confusing encounters.
I Love LA
Series premiere: An ambitious friend group navigates life and love in Los Angeles; Rachel Sennott, Jordan Firstman, Josh Hutcherson, Odessa A’zion and True Whitaker star.