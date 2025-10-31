Send in the clown.

No, really, free Pennywise! (Pretty please?)

In celebration of horror lovers' favorite holiday — Happy Halloween, everyone! — HBO Max has gifted those who celebrate with a special early release of the second episode of "IT: Welcome to Derry." (Stream it now on HBO Max — what a treat!) Though it pains me to say: It's another hour spent in Derry without the franchise's terrifying shining star, Pennywise the Dancing Clown.

The new episode (titled "The Thing in the Dark," again directed by movie maestro Andy Muschietti) does push certain storylines forward. As the town deals with the aftermath of the movie theater incident, Hank Grogan (Ronnie's father) finds himself at the top of the police's suspect list. He's arrested for the crime, since he was seen out and about in the neighborhood — but not at the theater! — at the time of the attack. (Racist jerks.) Meanwhile, Leroy learns quite a bit about the military's presence in Derry and what they're actually up to. The government is digging up the town in search of something, while a group of Native Americans looks on. General Shaw brings him in on some highly classified information. They're looking for a weapon that generates debilitating fear. The supposed object is surrounded by a group of beacons that could pinpoint the exact location they're looking for.

Intriguing? Sure. Clown-induced terror? Nope.

While the series is taking its time introducing these new characters and this 1962 timeline to viewers, it's amusing enough, I suppose. It's got some action-packed sequences that are spooky enough to satisfy horror and/or Stephen King fans, as we saw with the premiere's theater scene and Ronnie's bedroom nightmare from this week's show.