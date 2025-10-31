Woody Harrelson Says He'll 'Never' Return For Another Season Of True Detective — Find Out Why

Time may be a flat circle, but that doesn't mean Woody Harrelson will be coming back to "True Detective" anytime soon.

Harrelson flatly rejected any talk of reuniting with Matthew McConaughey on a future season of the HBO crime anthology when asked about it during a "Today" interview on Friday. "Never. No chance," Harrelson declared before explaining that he wouldn't want to reprise his role "because it turned out great" the first time. "I love that it turned out the way it did, and if anything, doing another season would, I think, tarnish that."

Harrelson played detective Marty Hart opposite McConaughey's Rust Cohle in the inaugural season of "True Detective," which aired in 2013. Both actors earned Emmy nominations for their work in Season 1. "True Detective" starts fresh with a new case and a new cast each season, but series creator Nic Pizzolatto recently hinted that he had a story in mind for Rust and Marty to reunite. (Pizzolatto left "True Detective" after three seasons, with Issa López currently serving as showrunner.)

Would you want to see Rust and Marty back on the case? Or do you agree that their season is best left alone? Let us know in the comments!