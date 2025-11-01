10 DC Characters That Deserve Their Own Series After Peacemaker

"Peacemaker" achieved the unthinkable: It redeemed Chris Smith (John Cena) after he killed Rick Flag Jr. (Joel Kinnaman) in "The Suicide Squad" and made fans care about a foul-mouthed C-grade DC character who wears a chromed toilet bowl as a helmet. It shouldn't be all too surprising, considering showrunner and DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn's comic book adaptation track record of turning relative unknowns into franchise superstars (see: "Guardians of the Galaxy" for further proof of this).

There's no shortage of characters to play with in the DC Universe, but it's about striking a balance of where to feature them and how. Gunn told Deadline that he's "probably not going to do certain movies with characters who [audiences] don't know; it's harder to get people in the theater for that kind of thing." So, you know what that means, right? The opportunity for certain DC characters to get their own series like "Peacemaker" did. Of course, this excludes the likes of Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman from the equation, since it's unlikely they'll be leading any series when they have blockbuster movies on the horizon, though a cameo in a show set within their section of the DC Universe could be possible.

There are already a number of shows in production with the landscape always shifting toward more, so it's entirely possible that the names mentioned below could be greenlit tomorrow. Whichever way, let's take a look at who else deserves to be leading a DC series in the near future.