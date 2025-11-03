Miranda Cosgrove Had One Condition To Return For The iCarly Reboot

During the summer of 2021, shortly after the launch of Paramount+, an "iCarly" revival premiered, picking up nine years after the original Nickelodeon series concluded. Original series lead Miranda Cosgrove reprised her role as Carly Shay, the former teenage vlogger, who relaunches her old web show after nearly a decade-long hiatus. Original series regulars Jerry Trainor and Nathan Kress also returned for the revival, with newcomers Laci Mosley and Jaidyn Triplett rounding out the cast.

In the sea of television revivals, "iCarly" stood out, given that it was the return of one of Nickelodeon's most famous live-action series. Because the revival reflects the passage of time since the original series finale, the characters, most of whom viewers watched as teenagers, are now adults facing issues that echo the same experiences that their original audience now deal with.

Cosgrove, who also served as an executive producer on the series, acknowledged that tailoring the revival to an older audience was the one condition for her to return. She told Variety that the team "had a lot of wiggle room" thanks to it being on Paramount+ instead of Nickelodeon. She also expressed that it "would have been kind of strange" if the primary characters returned to host a kids' show as adults.