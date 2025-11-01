10 Horror Movies That Turned Into Terrifying TV Shows

It used to be that if a horror movie was even a moderate success, the studio would milk it with cheaper and same-ier sequels until the gravy train ran dry and people got bored. Nowadays, like the most classic movie monsters, franchises never die. Even if the box-office returns stop justifying more movies, the brand identification can justify a TV series. In the age of streaming, everybody wants one. In some cases, the same actors and creative team will continue the exact same story where it left off. In others, the slate gets wiped clean for a full reboot. Both approaches have yielded crowd-pleasing results, and we'll politely ignore shows like "Friday the 13th: The Series" that have nothing whatsoever to do with the name they're cashing in on.

Horror may have yet to find its "M*A*S*H," a TV spin-off of a movie that became so successful in its own right that people actually think of the show first. That doesn't mean it hasn't come close, though. From direct sequels to authorized spin-offs and reboots, here are 10 terrifyingly good TV shows based on horror movies. For simplicity's sake, we've stuck to films that were horror first and foremost: "Westworld" and "The Terminator," for instance, spawned awesome TV reboots, but they were primarily sci-fi.

The following may include genre hybrids, but in each case, horror is what viewers think of first.