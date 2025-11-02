SNL Brings Back Shane Gillis And Ramy Youssef For NYC Mayoral Debate — Watch

"Saturday Night Live" comes to us live from New York, so of course this week's episode had to tackle next week's NYC mayoral election — and they brought back a few old friends to do it.

Saturday's episode, hosted by Miles Teller, opened with a fake mayoral debate between leading candidates Zohran Mamdani, Andrew Cuomo and Curtis Sliwa, with host Teller playing Cuomo and past "SNL" hosts Ramy Youssef and Shane Gillis popping in to play Mamdani and Sliwa.

Cuomo established himself right away as a true-blue New Yorker, boasting that "I know this city like the back of a woman's back. Mamma mia!" Mamdani promised to put voters at ease about voting for a Muslim democratic socialist by smiling a lot, and Sliwa preferred to tell wild stories about his past brushes with death, like when "I was poured into the foundation of Giants Stadium and crawled my way out."

Kenan Thompson's moderator peppered them with hard-hitting questions like "Why would you want the worst job in the world?" and "What's your go-to bagel order?" But the candidates naturally veered off-script, with Mamdani addressing the camera, TikTok-style, with hearts dancing all around him. Cuomo also got a hand from Kam Patterson's Eric Adams... but Cuomo looked like he'd rather not have the cameras catch him standing next to Adams.

They were all interrupted, though, by James Austin Johnson's President Donald Trump, who announced his go-to- bagel order: "a Big Mac with a hole in the middle." Press PLAY below to watch the sketch in full, and give this week's "SNL" a grade in our poll.



