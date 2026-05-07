What To Watch Thursday: 9-1-1, Grey's, Hunting Party, And Hope Valley Finales, And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Thursday: "9-1-1," "9-1-1: Nashville," "Grey's Anatomy," "The Hunting Party," and "Hope Valley: 1874" wrap for the season.
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Showtimes for May 7, 2026
Hope Valley: 1874
Season 1 finale: Excitement builds as the boarding house's official opening day draws near, but a string of robberies causes distress in the settlement.
Legends
Series premiere: As drugs flood the streets of 1990s Britain, a team of civil servants is thrust undercover to topple the gangs behind it. Inspired by an untold true story; Tom Burke and Steve Coogan star.
M.I.A.
Series premiere: When her family's drug-running business shatters in tragedy, a young woman (Shannon Gisela) embarks on a dangerous journey through Miami's neon-lit underbelly.
Send Help
Two colleagues (Rachel McAdams and Dylan O'Brien) become stranded on a deserted island, the only survivors of a plane crash. There, they must overcome past grievances and work together to survive.
The Terror
Season 3 premiere: Pepper finds himself in a psychiatric hospital filled with society's forgotten; to get free, he must face the evil thriving on suffering, proving his inner demons are the worst.
NBA Playoffs
Conference Semifinals continue with Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Detroit Pistons (6:30 p.m.) and Los Angeles Lakers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (9:30 p.m.).
9-1-1
Season 9 finale: The 118 gathers at the hospital awaiting news; the mastermind behind the trafficking ring is determined to silence Athena and anyone who gets in his way.
Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage
Georgie's plan to get on the news sparks a feud between Mandy and a rival weather girl; Mandy tries to use the conflict to help her career.
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
Final season premiere: The family reunites one last time.
Law & Order
After a hero fire chief is found dead, Riley and Walker must break through his squad's closed ranks to uncover the truth; Price and Maroun must fight to win the jury over.
Next Level Chef
With the Fifa World Cup around the corner, the worlds of soccer and food are fused in a special, championship-inspired episode; soccer legend Alexi Lalas makes a surprise appearance.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
Erika accuses Dorit of hitting a nerve when she was trying to be open; Dorit questions Sutton's intentions and labels her a social climber.
Scrabble
Three contestants hope their strong word play can get them into the final round in pursuit of $10,000.
Ghosts
When an emotion‑driven decision puts Woodstone at risk, Sam and Jay step up to defend what they've built; Isaac struggles to adjust to new surroundings.
9-1-1: Nashville
Season 1 finale: Blythe and Don's relationship is still on the rocks; the 113 rush in when a Noah Cyrus sound check goes off the rails.
Elsbeth
When a filmmaker dies in a suspicious cleaning accident, Elsbeth focuses on the subject of her final documentary: a "trad wife" (Anna Camp) whose from-scratch lifestyle included a deadly ingredient.
Hacks
With The Diva heading way over budget, Deborah meets with an investor; Deborah and Ava find themselves on an unexpected couple’s weekend in Montecito.
Half Man
Niall is conflicted when asked by his mother to lie in court about Ruben's violence; Ruben seems to have changed for the better, so the decision weighs heavily on him.
Law & Order: SVU
The squad must untangle conflicting stories and long-buried secrets when a drug-fueled college reunion ends in sexual assault; Fin takes control of a squad in turmoil.
Trivial Pursuit
An events planner and chemical engineer square off in the six iconic categories in hopes of winning $20,000.
Grey's Anatomy
Season 22 finale: After a bridge collapse sends dozens of victims to Grey Sloan, the hospital races to treat a surge of critically injured patients, including one of their own.
The Hunting Party
Season 2 finale: Bex and the team must hunt down escaped inmate Xander Wax (John Corbett), a killer with a knack for poisoning through unpredictable methods.