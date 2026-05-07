WHAT TO WATCH TODAY

What To Watch Thursday: 9-1-1, Grey's, Hunting Party, And Hope Valley Finales, And More

By Claire Franken
Kenneth Choi and Aisha Hinds in 9-1-1 ABC

Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.

On TV this Thursday: "9-1-1," "9-1-1: Nashville," "Grey's Anatomy," "The Hunting Party," and "Hope Valley: 1874" wrap for the season. 

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Showtimes for May 7, 2026

ET

Hope Valley: 1874

Hallmark+

Season 1 finale: Excitement builds as the boarding house's official opening day draws near, but a string of robberies causes distress in the settlement.

Legends

Netflix SIX-EPISODE BINGE

Series premiere: As drugs flood the streets of 1990s Britain, a team of civil servants is thrust undercover to topple the gangs behind it. Inspired by an untold true story; Tom Burke and Steve Coogan star.

M.I.A.

Peacock NINE-EPISODE BINGE

Series premiere: When her family's drug-running business shatters in tragedy, a young woman (Shannon Gisela) embarks on a dangerous journey through Miami's neon-lit underbelly.

Send Help

Hulu NEW TO STREAMING

Two colleagues (Rachel McAdams and Dylan O'Brien) become stranded on a deserted island, the only survivors of a plane crash. There, they must overcome past grievances and work together to survive.

    The Terror

    AMC+, Shudder

    Season 3 premiere: Pepper finds himself in a psychiatric hospital filled with society's forgotten; to get free, he must face the evil thriving on suffering, proving his inner demons are the worst.

    ET

    NBA Playoffs

    Prime Video

    Conference Semifinals continue with Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Detroit Pistons (6:30 p.m.) and Los Angeles Lakers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (9:30 p.m.). 

    ET

    9-1-1

    ABC

    Season 9 finale: The 118 gathers at the hospital awaiting news; the mastermind behind the trafficking ring is determined to silence Athena and anyone who gets in his way.

    Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage

    CBS

    Georgie's plan to get on the news sparks a feud between Mandy and a rival weather girl; Mandy tries to use the conflict to help her career.

    Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

    MTV

    Final season premiere: The family reunites one last time. 

    Law & Order

    NBC PENULTIMATE EPISODE

    After a hero fire chief is found dead, Riley and Walker must break through his squad's closed ranks to uncover the truth; Price and Maroun must fight to win the jury over.

    Next Level Chef

    Fox

    With the Fifa World Cup around the corner, the worlds of soccer and food are fused in a special, championship-inspired episode; soccer legend Alexi Lalas makes a surprise appearance.

    The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

    Bravo SEASON 15 REUNION (PART 3 OF 3)

    Erika accuses Dorit of hitting a nerve when she was trying to be open; Dorit questions Sutton's intentions and labels her a social climber.

    Scrabble

    The CW

    Three contestants hope their strong word play can get them into the final round in pursuit of $10,000.

    ET

    Ghosts

    CBS

    When an emotion‑driven decision puts Woodstone at risk, Sam and Jay step up to defend what they've built; Isaac struggles to adjust to new surroundings.

    ET

    9-1-1: Nashville

    ABC

    Season 1 finale: Blythe and Don's relationship is still on the rocks; the 113 rush in when a Noah Cyrus sound check goes off the rails.

    Elsbeth

    CBS PAMELA ADLON DIRECTS

    When a filmmaker dies in a suspicious cleaning accident, Elsbeth focuses on the subject of her final documentary: a "trad wife" (Anna Camp) whose from-scratch lifestyle included a deadly ingredient.

    Hacks

    HBO Max TWO EPISODES

    With The Diva heading way over budget, Deborah meets with an investor; Deborah and Ava find themselves on an unexpected couple’s weekend in Montecito.

    Half Man

    HBO

    Niall is conflicted when asked by his mother to lie in court about Ruben's violence; Ruben seems to have changed for the better, so the decision weighs heavily on him.

    Law & Order: SVU

    NBC PENULTIMATE EPISODE

    The squad must untangle conflicting stories and long-buried secrets when a drug-fueled college reunion ends in sexual assault; Fin takes control of a squad in turmoil.

    Trivial Pursuit

    The CW

    An events planner and chemical engineer square off in the six iconic categories in hopes of winning $20,000. 

    ET

    Grey's Anatomy

    ABC

    Season 22 finale: After a bridge collapse sends dozens of victims to Grey Sloan, the hospital races to treat a surge of critically injured patients, including one of their own.

    The Hunting Party

    NBC

    Season 2 finale: Bex and the team must hunt down escaped inmate Xander Wax (John Corbett), a killer with a knack for poisoning through unpredictable methods.

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