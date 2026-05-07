What To Watch Thursday: 9-1-1, Grey's, Hunting Party, And Hope Valley Finales, And More

Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.

On TV this Thursday: "9-1-1," "9-1-1: Nashville," "Grey's Anatomy," "The Hunting Party," and "Hope Valley: 1874" wrap for the season.

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