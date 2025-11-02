10 Best Spy TV Shows You Need To Add To Your Watchlist

Did you come alone? Are you sure you weren't followed? Good. As what we have here is sensitive information for your eyes only, should you need a top-secret story to add to your watchlist. After careful consideration and off-the-books operations, we've compiled a list of some of the best spy television shows you should make your way through if you've not seen them already, with every one more nail-biting than the last. There's danger, there are double-crosses, and there are people in really sharp suits regularly getting blood on them — all for the good of their nation's safety, looking ridiculously cool at the same time.

Scanning across various networks, we've identified the best batch of agents to invest in. Some are lethal weapons deployed in the field, risking it all to save the world, while others have helped save literal galaxies by taking on the tough jobs that others are too afraid to do. Either way, these are the kind of confidential day-savers that we can't get enough of, and when you're done with them, you won't be able to either. Give them a look and be warned that this list will self-destruct in however long it takes you to read it.