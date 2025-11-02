SNL Video: Miles Teller Plays Both Property Brothers As They Help Trump Tear Down The White House

The Property Brothers just got called in for their highest-profile renovation yet.

"Saturday Night Live" host Miles Teller played both twins Drew and Jonathan Scott in a sketch this week as the HGTV stars were hired to help Donald Trump add a glamorous (and very large) ballroom to the White House. Trump was happy to meet the big celebrities... and Jonathan clarified that yes, he's the brother who "married the New Girl." (For the record, "SNL," they're only engaged!)

Trump showed off his "strong eye for interior design," as Drew put it, displaying his beloved golden urns and saying they make him happy, which is important because "there's really dark stuff happening in the world... some of it me." Donald's wife Melania also showed off her holiday decorations, but she had to let the Property Brothers know that all the skeletons and withered tree branches were actually for Christmas, not Halloween.

Even though the White House is already vast, the Trumps insisted they need more room, with Donald telling the brothers that his budget is "between 350 million and infinity." And does he need a permit? Pfft. Trump told them, "I could build this ballroom with the bones of my enemies, and no one could stop me." Oh, and he's definitely getting an MMA ring installed.

