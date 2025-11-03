Josh Charles Stars As Doc Martin In Fox's Best Medicine — Watch First Trailer

Josh Charles' Dr. Martin Best does not want to be known as "Doc Martin," we learn in the first trailer for Fox's upcoming "Best Medicine." But tell that to the good people of the small community he's just joined.

"Doc Martin!" they cry, to Dr. Best's consternation, in the teaser released Monday. From the local restaurant to the traditional town fair, they seem determined to make Charles' character a homey favorite — despite his icy manner and standoffish replies.

Described as a "charmingly complicated one-hour comedy," "Best Medicine" follows Dr. Martin Best (played by "The Good Wife" alum Charles), a brilliant surgeon who abruptly leaves his illustrious career in Boston to become the general practitioner in a quaint East Coast fishing village where he spent summers as a child. "Unfortunately," per the official logline, "Martin's blunt and borderline rude bedside manner rubs the quirky, needy locals the wrong way, and he quickly alienates the town, even though he's all they've got." However, "What the locals don't know is that Martin's terse demeanor masks a debilitating new phobia and deep-seated psychological issues that prevent him from experiencing true intimacy with anyone."

The cast includes Abigail Spencer ("Timeless") as school teacher Louisa Glasson; Annie Potts ("Young Sheldon," "Designing Women") as Martin's aunt, Joan; Cree ("Game Shakers," "Mr. Iglesias") as Martin's assistant, Elaine Denton; and Josh Segarra ("The Other Two") as sheriff Mark Mylow. Martin Clunes, who played the titular character in "Doc Martin," the ITV series on which "Best Medicine" is based, will guest-star as Martin's father, Dr. Robert Best.

"Best Medicine" will premiere in January 2026 on Fox. Until then, press PLAY on the trailer above, then hit the comments: Are you planning to tune in?