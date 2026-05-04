What To Watch Monday: Lord Of The Flies Premiere, The Rookie Finale, Met Gala, And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Monday: Netflix adapts the dystopian classic "Lord of the Flies," "The Rookie" wraps Season 8, and E! goes live from the Met Gala.
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Showtimes for May 4, 2026
Lord of the Flies
Limited series premiere: Innocence descends into savagery when a group of English schoolboys becomes desert island castaways in the first television adaptation of William Golding's dystopian classic.
Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord
Season 1 finale: Maul, Devon, Master Eeko-Dio Daki, Brander Lawson, and Rylee join forces to bring the fight to the Empire.
Live From E!: Met Gala
The network's panel of experts providing Met Gala commentary include Justin Sylvester, Keltie Knight, Zanna Roberts Rassi, Ciara Miller, Bronwyn Newport, Renee Montgomery, Chris Appleton, Christian Siriano, and Zuri Hall.
Met Gala
See the best looks inspired by the Metropolitan Museum’s "Costume Art" exhibition; Ashley Graham, Cara Delevingne, and La La Anthony host.
The 1% Club
A woman raising four diaper-wearing chickens indoors, a lactating man crowned the "Booby King," and a nipple cover entrepreneur are among 100 contestants competing for the chance to win up to $100,000.
American Idol
It's the 20th high school reunion of "Idol," featuring fan-favorite singers from the class of 2006, "Dancing with the Stars" pros, and more special guests; America votes live for the Top 3.
Below Deck Down Under
Ben and Jenna try to take their flirtations to the next level, but Eddy's jealousy and Mike's interference get in the way; after Mike crosses a line with Daisy, tensions explode across the boat.
The Neighborhood
When Dave and Gemma seriously consider a major life change, it sends ripples through the family; wedding chaos and unexpected revelations complicate plans for Malcolm and Marty.
Sullivan's Crossing
Maggie looks for a local doctor to support her application to the board of physicians; Cal discovers information that causes him to wonder if there's more to Maggie's history with Liam.
DMV
When Colette tries to fix up her run-down car to get it re-registered, Gregg encourages her to buy a new one to save money; Barb tries to teach everyone DMV robbery protocols.
FBI
When a big city donor is murdered, the team tracks down the young killer who leads them into a crypto scam he's been running with one of his victims.
The Quiz With Balls
It's Bills vs. Vikings fans as the football aficionados do whatever it takes to win the bragging rights their teams never gave them.
The Ultimate Baking Championship
Season 1 finale: The final three chefs create a spectacular dessert display inspired by one of three themes; one contestant wins $50,000 and the title of Ultimate Baking Champion.
Top Chef
Kristen reveals Brandon is fighting for his comeback in the final Last Chance Kitchen; the chefs pack up and head to Greenville for the ultimate dinner party.
CIA
When a foreign diplomat is killed after sneaking into the U.S, Colin and Bill discover that a rare mineral with potential to disrupt international relations may be the reason he was targeted.
The Rookie
Season 8 finale: The team launches a high-stakes search to take down a notorious criminal; Lucy's leadership is tested; Wesley tests the boundaries of his friendships; Nolan tries to balance duty and family.