5 Must-Watch Star Trek: Deep Space Nine Episodes

"Star Trek: Deep Space Nine" has often been treated as the weird stepchild of the "Star Trek" franchise because it deviated quite a bit from the standard, focusing on a space station in a fixed location and dealing heavily with aliens and moral ambiguity. No one was really "boldly going" much of anywhere, save for a few odd excursions through the nearby wormhole to see what was on the other side, which was wildly different from the exploration-based "Star Trek" shows that had come before (and would come after). For some fans, "Deep Space Nine" was too dark and concerned with war to be a proper "Star Trek" series, but in the time since the show's finale aired in 1999, many have come around to recognize it as something truly special.

As new fans discover this incredible science fiction series through streaming for the first time, it can be a little bit intimidating. After all, "Deep Space Nine" has over 170 episodes across seven seasons, which is a bit daunting to folks used to streaming seasons with 10 episodes or less. There are some episodes of the show everyone should see at least once, and we've compiled five of the very best here. While a few fan favorites didn't quite make the cut, like "Take Me Out to the Holosuite" or "It's Only a Paper Moon," that just means there's even more great "Deep Space Nine" for new fans to discover.

All seven seasons of "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine" are available to stream on Paramount+.