What To Watch Friday: CBS Dramas And Monarch: Legacy Of Monsters Return, Paul McCartney Doc, And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Friday: "Fire Country," "Sheriff Country," "Boston Blue," and "Happy's Place" are all back from break, "Monarch: Legacy of Monsters" kicks off Season 2, and Paul McCartney is the subject of a new documentary.
Showtimes for February 27, 2026
Dreaming Whilst Black
Kwabena and the producers begin casting for "Sin and Subterfuge," but their ambitions for colorblind casting become complicated when Kwabena digs into what it means to cast Black actors in a Regency-era story.
Final Siren: Inside the AFL
In one of the tightest seasons in AFL history, follow six of the game's biggest names — Marcus Bontempelli, Nat Fyfe, Max Gawn, Toby Greene, Touk Miller, and Dayne Zorko — as aging bodies, public doubt, online abuse, injuries, suspensions, and fierce rivalries threaten to derail what could be their shot at Premiership glory.
Formula 1: Drive to Survive
Season 8 premiere: Go behind the scenes to witness first-hand how the drivers and teams prepare to battle it out for the 2025 FIA Formula 1 World Championship.
In the Blink of an Eye
Three storylines, spanning thousands of years, intersect and reflect on hope, connection, and the circle of life; Rashida Jones, Kate McKinnon, and Daveed Diggs star.
Kiss of the Spider Woman
Based on the 1992 stage musical, Valentín (Diego Luna), a political prisoner, shares a cell with Molina (Tonatiuh), a window dresser convicted of public indecency; Jennifer Lopez co-stars.
The Last Thing He Told Me
An old friend shows up with news about Owen and a dire warning; sinister forces are hot on Bailey and Hannah’s trail.
Monarch: Legacy of Monsters
Season 2 premiere: Buried secrets reunite our heroes (and villains) on Kong's Skull Island; a new, mythical Titan rises from the sea.
Paul McCartney: Man on the Run
The documentary offers an intimate portrait of McCartney's journey after The Beatles, as he and wife Linda form Wings.
Tehran
Season 3 finale: Peterson approaches his endgame; grappling with difficult choices and stark consequences, Tamar and Faraz face off.
Happy's Place
When Bobbie alerts Isabella to an easy way for the tavern to make some extra cash, she's shocked when Isabella tells her no.
RuPaul's Drag Race
This season's Rusical is inspired by a mashup of the classical Broadway musical "Annie," and New York City ballroom culture; Benny Blanco guest-judges.
Sheriff Country
With Travis' life on the line and the sheriff's office under attack, Mickey must do whatever it takes to protect her people.
Stumble
Now that they've qualified for Daytona, Courteney must raise the money to get there and recruit new cheerleaders to give them a shot at winning.
Fire Country
As a massive wildfire pushes the station to their limits, tough calls on the front lines spark even tougher questions back at headquarters.
Neighbors
In Florida, former friends Melissa and Victoria dispute the rightful ownership of a small patch of grass between their West Palm Beach homes.
Boston Blue
Following the release of Ben's killer from prison, Jonah continues to struggle with anger and grief, confronting the killer, and putting family bonds to the test.
Chris Fleming: Live at the Palace
The comedian delivers a lighthearted blend of skillful storytelling and wild physicality in his first HBO stand-up special.