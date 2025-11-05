Yellowjackets' Original Pitch Would Have Completely Changed The Show's Vibe

Pitch decks serve as a creative way of presenting shows to networks that may potentially pick them up, and "Yellowjackets" has one of the coolest out there. The pitch deck was shared on X in September 2024, and it has co-creators Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson laying out their ideas for "Yellowjackets" in a clever, retro yearbook style.

The pitch deck sets the plane crash in 1975, rather than 1996. This is significant because, as the yearbook reads, "[T]hree years after President Nixon signed Title IX into law, the Dearborn High Yellowjackets became the first team in state history to qualify for the Girls' US Soccer Championship Series in Manchester, NH. They never got a chance to compete." This adds a dark irony to what happens to the all-girl soccer team, suggesting they are unable to fulfill the promises of second-wave feminism when they get stranded.

The adult timeline, which takes place on the show in 2021 and in the pitch deck in 2001, was originally envisioned in an entirely different format. It was supposed to be filmed with talking-head interviews, as the five surviving adults agreed to participate in a documentary about the tragedy for the 25th anniversary of their rescue.