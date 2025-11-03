Tracy Morgan Talks Neighborhood Spinoff Crutch ('I'm Basically The Black Archie Bunker') And Juggling Two Sitcoms At Once

Tracy Morgan doesn't just answer questions — he performs them.

"When opportunity knocks, I don't just let it in; I tell it to get in the basement," he tells TVLine with his signature deadpan. "You ain't going nowhere until I get what I want."

That same energy fuels the new multi-camera comedy "Crutch," which hit Paramount+ on Monday. Morgan stars not as Calvin Butler's brother — as he did in a Season 4 episode of CBS' "The Neighborhood" — but as Calvin's cousin, an outspoken traditionalist with a big heart whose adult children (played by Jermaine Fowler and Adrianna Mitchell) return to the family home. Morgan refers to his namesake character as "the Black Archie Bunker," a nod to the show's old-school sitcom sensibility.

As for that basement metaphor, it feels especially apt this year. In addition to headlining the "Neighborhood" spinoff, Morgan is also fronting a second new comedy — NBC's "The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins," a single-camera series executive-produced by his longtime collaborator, Tina Fey. It marks his busiest TV stretch in years — and proof that when opportunity knocks, he really doesn't let it leave the house. If both series connect, Morgan will continue to headline two shows — something that wouldn't have been possible in a bygone era when sitcoms routinely produced 22 to 24 episodes per season.

On a personal note, our interview ends with a moment that hit close to home. Not two weeks before a 2014 car accident nearly took his life, I was seated inside the Apollo Theater watching Morgan pay tribute to the late, great Don Rickles — a night that would resurface unexpectedly as we wrapped our conversation over Zoom.

Below, Morgan opens up about "Crutch," returning to the multi-cam format for the first time since "The Tracy Morgan Show," guest-starring on "The Neighborhood" as his new character, and why juggling two sitcoms at once is "a cinch" compared to what he's already survived.