Jon Stewart Signs New Daily Show Deal — Here's What It Means For His Hosting Future
Jon Stewart will continue to lead the best f#@king news team on basic cable.
Comedy Central has renewed "The Daily Show" for another year — and, more importantly, extended Stewart's deal through 2026, ensuring he'll remain at the desk every Monday night.
"Jon Stewart continues to elevate the genre he created," Comedy Central head Ari Pearce said in a statement Monday. "His return is an ongoing commitment to the incisive comedy and sharp commentary that define 'The Daily Show.' The renewal is a win for audiences, for Comedy Central and for all our programming partners. We're proud to support Jon and the extraordinary news team."
In addition to Stewart, Ronny Chieng, Josh Johnson, Jordan Klepper, Michael Kosta and Desi Lydic will continue to rotate Tuesday-through-Thursday hosting duties, while Troy Iwata and Grace Kuhlenschmidt will stay on as "Daily Show" correspondents.
Stewart's Daily Show Future Was In Doubt
In July, Status reported that Stewart and Stephen Colbert were both on thin ice in the days preceding Skydance's formal acquisition of Comedy Central and CBS parent company Paramount. One week later, CBS announced that it had cancelled "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert."
The following day, Stewart addressed his own uncertain future — specifically if the proposed merger with David Ellison's Skydance was approved.
"We haven't heard anything from them," Stewart said at the time, via "The Weekly Show" podcast. "They haven't called me and said, 'Don't get too comfortable in that office, Stewart.' But let me tell you something: I've been kicked out of sh–tier establishments than that. We'll land on our feet."
Stewart also acknowledged the current state of Comedy Central, adding: "Without 'The Daily Show,' Comedy Central is kind of like muzak at this point. I think we're the only sort of life that exists on a current basis, other than 'South Park.' But I'd like to think we bring enough value to the property — like, if they're looking at it as purely a real estate transaction, I think we bring a lot of value, but that may not be their consideration. I don't know. [Skydance] may sell the whole f–king place for parts.
"We've all got a surmisal [sic] about who actually [will own Paramount] and what his ideology is, but ideology may not play a part," Stewart suggested. "I just don't know."
Stewart Sounded More Confident in October
The host sounded more bullish on his return in recent weeks — something he addressed during an Oct. 26 appearance at the New Yorker Festival.
"We're working on staying," he told David Remnick (per The Hollywood Reporter) — adding that, if it were up to him, he'd like to remain at "The Daily Show" for the foreseeable future.
Since his return in February 2024, Stewart has signed one-year deals to host and executive-produce the late-night program. Monday's renewal is, ultimately, par for the course.
