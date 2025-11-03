Jon Stewart Signs New Daily Show Deal — Here's What It Means For His Hosting Future

In July, Status reported that Stewart and Stephen Colbert were both on thin ice in the days preceding Skydance's formal acquisition of Comedy Central and CBS parent company Paramount. One week later, CBS announced that it had cancelled "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert."

The following day, Stewart addressed his own uncertain future — specifically if the proposed merger with David Ellison's Skydance was approved.

"We haven't heard anything from them," Stewart said at the time, via "The Weekly Show" podcast. "They haven't called me and said, 'Don't get too comfortable in that office, Stewart.' But let me tell you something: I've been kicked out of sh–tier establishments than that. We'll land on our feet."

Stewart also acknowledged the current state of Comedy Central, adding: "Without 'The Daily Show,' Comedy Central is kind of like muzak at this point. I think we're the only sort of life that exists on a current basis, other than 'South Park.' But I'd like to think we bring enough value to the property — like, if they're looking at it as purely a real estate transaction, I think we bring a lot of value, but that may not be their consideration. I don't know. [Skydance] may sell the whole f–king place for parts.

"We've all got a surmisal [sic] about who actually [will own Paramount] and what his ideology is, but ideology may not play a part," Stewart suggested. "I just don't know."