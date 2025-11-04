15 Funniest TV Shows Of 2025 (So Far)

The year's not quite over, but we've already seen more than enough to know that we could all use a good laugh. Thankfully, TV delivered plenty of them.

TVLine's Year in Review coverage continues with our picks for the Funniest Shows of 2025 — a list that highlights a dozen half-hours, a pair of hour-longs and a reality-TV gem that made us laugh the loudest.

Six shows from last year's list — including "Ghosts," "Resident Alien" and "St. Denis Medical" — managed to hold onto their spots, while most others either wrapped, took the year off or simply got bumped to make room for a batch of fresh contenders, including a pair of underrated Gen Z comedies.

Emmy darlings like "Hacks" and "The Studio" are well represented, but we're also paying tribute to shows that might've been overlooked — like the late, great "Big Mouth." Meanwhile, one of Hulu's longest-running series proved it's never too late to make a comeback.

Scroll down to discover our 15 picks for the funniest TV shows of the past year. And because comedy is highly subjective, we want to know what made you laugh in 2025 — hit the comments below to share your picks for the year's best in humor.