Nobody Wants This Renewed For Season 3 At Netflix

Here's something everybody wants: Netflix has renewed "Nobody Wants This" for Season 3, TVLine has learned. The pickup comes less than two weeks after the launch of its second season, which was released Thursday, Oct. 23.

"I couldn't be more excited to head into a third season of this show," creator Erin Foster said in a statement Tuesday. "It is a privilege to be able to write about my favorite couple on a scale like this. As long as it doesn't take too much time away from me watching reality TV at night, I'll do it for as long as they want me to!"

Added co-showrunners Jenni Konner and Bruce Eric Kaplan: "We are so grateful to Netflix and 20th for giving us another season of 'Nobody Wants This.' This job is criminally fun. Working with the uniquely gifted Erin Foster, this unbelievable cast of talented, hilarious pros, amazing writers, and incredible crew has been a truly great experience."