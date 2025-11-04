Nobody Wants This Renewed For Season 3 At Netflix
Here's something everybody wants: Netflix has renewed "Nobody Wants This" for Season 3, TVLine has learned. The pickup comes less than two weeks after the launch of its second season, which was released Thursday, Oct. 23.
"I couldn't be more excited to head into a third season of this show," creator Erin Foster said in a statement Tuesday. "It is a privilege to be able to write about my favorite couple on a scale like this. As long as it doesn't take too much time away from me watching reality TV at night, I'll do it for as long as they want me to!"
Added co-showrunners Jenni Konner and Bruce Eric Kaplan: "We are so grateful to Netflix and 20th for giving us another season of 'Nobody Wants This.' This job is criminally fun. Working with the uniquely gifted Erin Foster, this unbelievable cast of talented, hilarious pros, amazing writers, and incredible crew has been a truly great experience."
What Happened in Nobody Wants This Season 2?
Early in "Nobody Wants This" Season 2, Noah (Adam Brody) and Joanne (Kristen Bell) decided to table their discussion about Joanne converting to Judaism. But after Noah left his temple in search of a more inclusive community, the couple's differing timelines tested their love like never before.
Ultimately, Joanne's understanding of faith — and of herself — evolved in the finale, when a conversation with Esther changed her perspective.
"It was actually more of a lightbulb moment," Bell explains to TVLine in the video interview above. "It's one of those things that feels so random — you could have it anywhere — but it's when a friend or acquaintance just gives you a different pair of glasses to look through. What Esther says to her on that couch — 'You have all these Jewish qualities already; you're not changing at all' — lets Joanne completely reformulate what that identity would look like."
Season 2 also followed Sasha (Timothy Simons) and Esther (Jackie Tohn) as they attempted to salvage their marriage. But in the finale, Esther made a difficult decision about her future, telling Sasha that their relationship just wasn't working — and she couldn't work on herself if they stayed together. Morgan (Justine Lupe), meanwhile, broke things off with Dr. Andy.
Is There a Release Date for Nobody Wants This Season 3?
"Nobody Wants This" Season 3 will soon begin production in Los Angeles ahead of an anticipated 2026 premiere; its first two seasons were released 13 months apart, in September 2024 and October 2025.
Are you looking forward to another season of "Nobody Wants This"? Drop your thoughts in a comment below, and be sure to bookmark this page for future updates on Season 3.