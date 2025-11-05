WHAT TO WATCH TODAY

What To Watch Wednesday: Chicago Med Secrets Revealed, Fantastic Four On Disney+ And More﻿

By Claire Franken
What to Watch on TV and Streaming Wednesday, November 5, 2025 NBC

Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.

On TV this Wednesday: "Chicago Med" reveals secrets after Bert's emergency, "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" begins streaming and "Selling Sunset" hosts a reunion.

Showtimes for Wednesday, November 5, 2025

ET

Down Cemetery Road

Apple TV

Sarah winds up on an unexpected road trip; Zoë begins pulling threads left behind by Joe and suspects something bigger is at play.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps

Disney+ NEW TO STREAMING

The film introduces Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) to the MCU.

Hazbin Hotel

Prime Video TWO EPISODES

Charlie invites Voxtek to do a piece on the Hotel and Pentious' redemption, but she will need hard proof to convince her skeptical guests.

Loot

Apple TV

Molly uses her vast resources to give Nicholas the perfect day, along the way remembering how they first met.

The Morning Show

Apple TV

Alex and Cory confront the meaning of legacy; Bradley’s investigation takes a dangerous new turn.

Murdaugh: Death in the Family

Hulu

Maggie finds joy in life outside of Hampton while Paul embraces his newfound sense of responsibility; Alex struggles to process the news of his father’s deteriorating health.

Selling Sunset: The Reunion

Netflix

The Season 9 cast reunites to revisit old drama.

Tyler Perry’s Finding Joy

Prime Video MOVIE PREMIERE

A New York fashion designer (Shannon Thornton) follows her crush (Aaron O’Connell) to Colorado in search of holiday magic, only to be stranded by a snowstorm and find an unexpected connection with a stranger (Tosin Morohunfola).

ET

The Challenge

MTV

The players must trust their partner's driving skills to help them succeed in a challenge.

Chicago Med

NBC

Secrets are uncovered when Goodwin's family comes together for Bert; Ripley and Frost treat two children stung by hornets in a treehouse; a member of the team struggles with relationship woes.

The Floor

Fox

The reigning whale is challenged; eight incredible duels push ambitions, friendships and rivalries to the breaking point.

Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent

The CW

When Graff and Bateman discover that a hitman was hired to kill the COO of a grocery empire, their investigation takes them into the heart of the dog-eat-dog world of food sales.

Shifting Gears

ABC

Controversy between Stitch and a client threatens to derail Matt's dream build; Riley hires Carter at her coffee business and quickly learns that working with family brews more tension than drinks.

Survivor

CBS

A boat delivers an important message to the castaways; old alliance members reconvene to talk strategy; the competition grants its first individual immunity win.

Tournament of Champions: All-Star Christmas

Food Network

Series premiere: Chefs will be invited to pair up in teams of two to compete for glory and goodwill; Guy Fieri hosts.

ET

Abbott Elementary

ABC

Abbott Elementary participates in the district's "No Phones Day" initiative.

ET

99 to Beat

Fox

The 39 remaining contestants go head-to-head in a range of random challenges in hopes of winning cash prizes.

Chicago Fire

NBC

A traffic jam forces Violet and Novak to take drastic measures to save a patient; Severide shadows Pascal for a day; Kidd goes the extra mile for Isaiah.

The Golden Bachelor

ABC

Mel and the final two women travel to Antigua for overnight dates; a romantic dinner takes an unexpected turn.

ET

The Amazing Race

CBS

Competitors take the plunge skydiving in rural Romania; sheepherding struggles force one team to play catch up.

ET

Chicago P.D.

NBC

Torres is dragged into a deadly conspiracy when a routine errand takes a violent turn.

Shark Tank

ABC

Pitches include on-the-go snacking olives, a line of stylish labor gowns and maternity wear, a first-aid kit for kids, and healing teas made from flowers; Allison Ellsworth joins as guest Shark.

