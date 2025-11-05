What To Watch Wednesday: Chicago Med Secrets Revealed, Fantastic Four On Disney+ And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Wednesday: "Chicago Med" reveals secrets after Bert's emergency, "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" begins streaming and "Selling Sunset" hosts a reunion.
Showtimes for Wednesday, November 5, 2025
Down Cemetery Road
Sarah winds up on an unexpected road trip; Zoë begins pulling threads left behind by Joe and suspects something bigger is at play.
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
The film introduces Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) to the MCU.
Hazbin Hotel
Charlie invites Voxtek to do a piece on the Hotel and Pentious' redemption, but she will need hard proof to convince her skeptical guests.
Loot
Molly uses her vast resources to give Nicholas the perfect day, along the way remembering how they first met.
The Morning Show
Alex and Cory confront the meaning of legacy; Bradley’s investigation takes a dangerous new turn.
Murdaugh: Death in the Family
Maggie finds joy in life outside of Hampton while Paul embraces his newfound sense of responsibility; Alex struggles to process the news of his father’s deteriorating health.
Selling Sunset: The Reunion
The Season 9 cast reunites to revisit old drama.
Tyler Perry’s Finding Joy
A New York fashion designer (Shannon Thornton) follows her crush (Aaron O’Connell) to Colorado in search of holiday magic, only to be stranded by a snowstorm and find an unexpected connection with a stranger (Tosin Morohunfola).
The Challenge
The players must trust their partner's driving skills to help them succeed in a challenge.
Chicago Med
Secrets are uncovered when Goodwin's family comes together for Bert; Ripley and Frost treat two children stung by hornets in a treehouse; a member of the team struggles with relationship woes.
The Floor
The reigning whale is challenged; eight incredible duels push ambitions, friendships and rivalries to the breaking point.
Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent
When Graff and Bateman discover that a hitman was hired to kill the COO of a grocery empire, their investigation takes them into the heart of the dog-eat-dog world of food sales.
Shifting Gears
Controversy between Stitch and a client threatens to derail Matt's dream build; Riley hires Carter at her coffee business and quickly learns that working with family brews more tension than drinks.
Survivor
A boat delivers an important message to the castaways; old alliance members reconvene to talk strategy; the competition grants its first individual immunity win.
Tournament of Champions: All-Star Christmas
Series premiere: Chefs will be invited to pair up in teams of two to compete for glory and goodwill; Guy Fieri hosts.
Abbott Elementary
Abbott Elementary participates in the district's "No Phones Day" initiative.
99 to Beat
The 39 remaining contestants go head-to-head in a range of random challenges in hopes of winning cash prizes.
Chicago Fire
A traffic jam forces Violet and Novak to take drastic measures to save a patient; Severide shadows Pascal for a day; Kidd goes the extra mile for Isaiah.
The Golden Bachelor
Mel and the final two women travel to Antigua for overnight dates; a romantic dinner takes an unexpected turn.
The Amazing Race
Competitors take the plunge skydiving in rural Romania; sheepherding struggles force one team to play catch up.
Chicago P.D.
Torres is dragged into a deadly conspiracy when a routine errand takes a violent turn.
Shark Tank
Pitches include on-the-go snacking olives, a line of stylish labor gowns and maternity wear, a first-aid kit for kids, and healing teas made from flowers; Allison Ellsworth joins as guest Shark.