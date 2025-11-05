Dancing With The Stars Enlists Flavor Flav For A Wild Week 8 Episode — Who Went Home?

It appears "Dancing With the Stars" wanted to sprinkle a little chaos on Season 34, so it did what any competition show might do: invite Flavor Flav to be a guest judge.

Despite having no business judging ballroom dancing, the rapper and reality TV personality squeezed in next to Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough and Bruno Tonioli on Tuesday night, offering up delightfully incoherent remarks about the performances and equally puzzling scores. When he took out his "10" paddle for the first dance of the night — a just-okay jive from Dylan and Daniella — we suspected Flavor Flav would be the kind of guest judge that gives everyone 10s and simply has a good time.

But no! Alix and Val's fantastic paso doble, which earned perfect scores from the real judges? Flav gives it a nine! Andy and Emma's sweet-but-insubstantial contemporary, which the judges gave sevens? Flav also gives that a nine! You just never knew which number was going to appear in his hand, giving Tuesday's episode a level of unpredictability fit for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame theme.

Elsewhere in the broadcast, co-hosts Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough joined in for the annual team dances, which offered up bonus points to the remaining contestants. This time around, Team Chicago (made up of Danielle, Whitney, Jordan, Dylan, and Alfonso) received a perfect 40 from the judges, besting Team Kool (Andy, Robert, Alix, Elaine, and Julianne), who earned a 38.

Keep scrolling for our full recap of Tuesday's performances and results, then drop a comment with your thoughts on the episode!