10 Essential Anime Series To Watch If You've Never Seen One Before

Anime has cemented its popularity and recognition globally for decades, evidenced by record-shattering box office success and enormously well-received streaming debuts. But, as with any medium, there are still going to be those that have yet to dip their toes in the anime water. Fortunately, it's better late than never to join in on the countless number of Japanese animated television series available to stream worldwide on a variety of platforms. And even for anime neophytes, there are plenty of shows that even newcomers can enjoy as a gateway to the medium.

We're here to help narrow down where those curious about anime should start first. Here are 10 essential anime series to watch if you've never sat down and seen a Japanese animated show before.